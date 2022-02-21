Usman Umar Finally Slips Kimberly Menzies His Yammy on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days (Recap)

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days is back after a rare, Superbowl-induced hiatus.
Season 5, Episode 10 included some footage that many of us had already seen on Episode 9 due to some bizarre editing mixups.
But things with Kimberly and Usman are brand new, as Kimberly's desperate ultimatum finally gets her what she wanted.
We relive parts of Jasmine's epic de-hatting of Gino, only for their storyline to have yet another surprise twist.
Weeks ago, we warned that Mahogany might be real, even if some things about her were obviously dishonest.
On Episode 10, we see Ben meet her for the first time. She, of all people, says that he's different from his pics.
Ella follows Kimberly's example and gives out an ultimatum of her own to Johnny, who is running out of excuses.
For what went down between Memphis and Hamza, our Episode 9 recap covers that because it was literally the exact same footage.
Mike has noticed some distance between him and his fiancee, Ximena, in recent weeks.
He returns to Colombia to prepare for their wedding, but everything is different now.
1.
Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar
After a tense fight the night before, they still managed to go to bed together ... eventually. There was a lot of hostility and zero sex. Something has to change, one way or the other, for this to go on.
2.
They go outside for fresh air and better vibes
There, a casual discussion about the weather (it's hot) leads to Usman very clearly saying that "if" Kimberly ever comes to Nigeria, she can expect it to be even hotter. Kimberly picks up on that level of uncertainty.
3.
They hash things out
Kimberly explains to Usman that if she leaves here and they haven't boned, it's all over. Usman considers her one of his "best friends" at the moment, because they talk every day, and seems taken aback by her setting that boundary. Very plainly, Kimberly says that she's not going to beg (or keep begging) for sex.
4.
Kimberly is also worried about what Usman said about her son
Now, however, he has a very different tone and seems more eager to keep Kimberly happy.
5.
MUCH more eager
Usman tells Kimberly that he's going to give her what he's been holding off on for weeks -- his yammy-yammy. This conversation went from Kimberly admitting that she had no idea when she flew out that he wasn't going to kiss her to Usman promising to lay pipe.
6.
It'll be a "hard one," he vows
More than once in the episode, Usman speaks about how hard intends to rail Kimberly, expressing a desire to hold back so that she can walk right the next day.
7.
First, the weirdest step ever
Before the two have their appointment in pound town, Kimberly and Usman ... call Kimberly's son. Thankfully, it's not to say "hey, we're about to bone!" ... but still, it's conceptually awkward.
8.
Jamal actually makes some spot-on observations
He notes, for example, that Usman's praise of Kimberly for how she took charge at his music video recording sounds like how you would praise a competent assistant, not a romantic partner. He's right. The conversation is deeply weird but goes ... fine?
9.
Usman prepares
He goes to bed wearing underwear, a robe, and a bling necklace WITH HIS OWN BRAND NAME.
10.
Even Kimberly cracks up
As eager as she is to have her back blown out, she's still as tickled as the rest of us that Usman is wearing something so silly. It's not clear if Usman is in on the joke. It never is.
11.
IT'S HAPPENING
This is, frankly, more than most of us asked to see, but at least Usman wasn't just saying that he's down to clown for the cameras and is showing that he's eager in real life.
12.
There's an awful lot of talking, though
Perhaps he was just saving all of that yam for after the cameras leave the room (thank you!!), but Usman insisted on a lot of chit chat.
13.
Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda
We already covered a lot of this as it aired on Episode 9, but in the aftermath of confessing to sending Jasmine's nudes to his ex to "rub it in her face," Jasmine told him that she hated him because he had broken her heart. She stormed off to another cabin on the resort island, leaving Gino virtually catatonic as he processed his entire relationship falling apart.
14.
Jasmine wasn't done
After an entire day of processing this egregious betrayal (and a lot of drinking), Jasmine returned to the cabin to confront Gino again.
15.
Gino had worked himself into a weird mood
For whatever reason, Gino decided to play word games, trying to haggle over whether or not her naked photos were "nudes" because of whether or not her genitals were showing. We cannot speculate what he was thinking, but this was foolish and wrong.
16.
Jasmine exacted her revenge
To show Gino what a "nude" is, she took off his hat, swiping it from his head. Gino keeps a hat on at all times except when he is sleeping or showering, and obviously did not intend for production to ever film him without it.
17.
It's not the same as leaking nudes, but it was a fair analogy
By the way, Gino's head just looks ... like a normal bald head without his hat. He has some denial hair on the back of his head that he'd be better off shaving, but that's it.
18.
An absolutely indelible moment
Gino reaches over to his backpack, unzips it, and pulls out a replacement hat to cover up the one that Jasmine grabbed. WILD moment in any context.
19.
But Jasmine is still heartbroken
She is devastated that the man she loved not only betrayed her, but clearly did so because he is still obsessed with his ex-girlfriend. That's not good or healthy.
20.
Gino asked if Jasmine was going to send his dick pics for revenge
Though Jasmine briefly threatened to, she told him that she was not going to ... while also insulting his penis in the process.
21.
Jasmine lunges again
She is swiping for his hat a second time, but production doesn't want to take any chances, so they move to intercede. After all, grabbing a hat isn't that far off from striking a face, and after an alarming number of incidents -- from the widely-believed-to-be-staged Yara smack of Jovi to some men in the series who've been arrested for domestic violence -- it's good to see production playing it safe with the safety of the cast.
22.
They separate the two of them
This means that Jasmine, sobbing and weeping, has to return to her cabin alone.
23.
The next day, the NEW footage begins
She feels that she has cried all that she can, but goes on what was meant to be a "romantic" boat tour alone.
24.
Meanwhile, Gino stays at the cabin
He is pretty sure that he has lost her forever. It's impossible to feel sorry for the guy, since he did something so unthinkably vile.
25.
Jasmine has processed a lot
After speaking her mind extensively to the cameras while on the boat, she returns to Gino's cabin to grab one thing that she left behind -- her purse.
26.
Perhaps unwisely, she and Gino talk
Walking on the beach, he begs her forgiveness and clearly wants a second chance. Jasmine asks why she would even give him another chance.
27.
This kind of mistake takes two people
Jasmine's emotionally abusive outbursts. Gino's betrayal. Neither of these people should be with the other after their respective dealbreakers. Instead, they're getting back together. People make a lot of mistakes in life, and this is one of them.
28.
Jasmine knows what people will think
Gino did something that is a massive betrayal of her trust, he did it because he was hung up on his ex -- even messaging her while Jasmine slept beside him. It's unforgivable. It's a dealbreaker. And yet ...
29.
Apparently, it's all about love
One of the hardest lessons for some people is that love alone is not enough. It might be years (since this was filmed in late 2020) before Jasmine and Gino are ready to accept that.
30.
Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca
Ben continues to wait in an otherwise empty restaurant in Mahogany's hometown, hoping against hope that his 24-year-old lady love really exists and will come to meet him. She gave him the cold shoulder for days, didn't meet him in the airport, and basically ghosted him for a while until he told her that he was coming to see her.
31.
Just a quick reminder:
This heavily edited photo (literally you can see where her torso's outline was warped and the wall behind it was distorted as well, not to mention her face) is what Ben is envisioning. He and Mahogany have never video chatted.
32.
WHO???
Mahogany then shows up. In a moment that reminds us so much of The Bachelor (not necessarily a compliment), rife with uncertainty on both sides, Mahogany Roca arrives.
33.
They embrace
Neither of them can believe that the other is really there ... albeit for different reasons. She can't believe that he ignored her boundaries and came to town. He can't believe that she really exists. They BOTH aren't quite what the other pictured, interestingly enough.
34.
So what made her show up?
Mahogany explained that she wanted to see him in person after a lot of soul-searching.
35.
Mahogany is the one with some comments to make
Mahogany is a beautiful young woman who obviously does not look like the caricature that she made herself resemble in her photos by using multiple filters. However, she thinks that Ben is the one who doesn't look like his photos.
36.
Mahogany's first impression of Ben was his modeling pics
Mahogany saw a beefy DILF when the two of them first started talking and, perhaps not understanding the gains and losses inherent to muscle mass, expected that he'd just always have that same degree of meat. That's ... sort of understandable from a woman so very young.