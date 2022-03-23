Machine Gun Kelly Fantasizes About Statutory Rape of Kendall Jenner In Shocking Interview

These days, Machine Gun Kelly has close ties to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

He's friends with Travis Barker, who is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian.

Kelly and fiancee Megan Fox often join Travis and Kourtney for double dates, some of which have resulted in meme-inspiring photos.

But not all that long ago, the rapper-turned-rocker was just another fan of the Kardashians.

And it seems that his infatuation with one member of the famous clan inspired an obscene, twisted fantasy.

In a resurfaced interview with Fuse, Kelly openly lusted after Kendall, who was only 17 at the time.

Asked if he was "counting down" the days until her 18th birthday, MGK stated that he saw no reason to wait.

"I don't care who my first [celebrity crush] was, because right now it's Kendall Jenner. I've said that so many mother f--king times, snagging that," Kelly said in the clip from 2015.

"Don't let me move to Los Angeles, oof, I'm finding her."

"Are you counting down until she's 18?" the interviewer asked.

"I'm not waiting until she's 18, I'll go now. I'm 23, dog. I'm not a creepy age. I'm 23, she's 17, and like a celebrity. There's no limits right there," Kelly answered.

From there, MGK revealed that he's spent a lot of time thinking about this, casually rattling off the names of other rock stars who have committed statutory rape.

"Robert Plant, who was one of the greatest lead singers ever, Led Zeppelin, dated a girl who was 14, Axl Rose, one of the biggest bad asses ever dated a girl who was 16," Kelly said.

"He wrote a song on his first album about the girl who was 16. Say what you want, if Kendall Jenner is in your bedroom naked and you're 50 - you're going."

The clip found a new audience this week after it was retweeted by Canadian singer Alice Glass, who also shared a clip in which MGK is "disrespectful and fetishizes" black women.

"I'm sorry I have to give a trigger warning for this one. This video of mgk is disturbing," Glass tweeted.

The clip shows Kelly declaring that "black girls give the best head."

When a woman off camera storms off in disgust, Kelly calls her a "b-tch" and berates her.

"This is that it is, ya'll give the best 'head or you say you don't give head. But white girls they just give head. You just need to show your skills because black girls give the best head," the singer says.

Turning his attention to the woman off camera, Kelly says:

"B-tch you walk away then, you dirty pig b-tch, eugh, with her fake ass Louis Vuitton purse! I'll go in on this b-tch."

"Why, as a white man, would you ever talk like this? fetishizing black women and in such a disrespectful way!? show respect for Black Women who's culture you are appropriating," Glass tweeted.

"Apologize for this @machinegunkelly this was beyond disgusting," she continued, adding:

"But all this isn't just about one artist. there is a bigger picture here. this is about how men who act like this are still given power and opportunities in an industry that willfully perpetuates sexist, racist and abusive behavior. it needs to change."

Several media outlets have reached out to Machine Gun Kelly seeking a comment

Not surprisingly, he has yet to respond to these requests.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.