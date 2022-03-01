Tammy Slaton Provides Health Update, Teases 1000-lb Sisters Season 4

Tammy Slaton just gave fans a reason to have hope.

About her personal futuer, yes.

But also her professional future.

Tammy, of course, helps anchor 1000-lb Sisters on TLC, with Season 3 having wrapped up just a few weeks ago.

According to her sister, Amy, in a recent inteview, however, no deal has been signed for Season 4.

And we can't say for certain... this still may be the case.

Thankfully, though, Tammy jumped on Facebook Live on Monday and seemed to indicate that either a contract was now in place -- or, at the very least, she's confident something will get worked out.

"Tammy I neeeed a weight loss update!!! Love ya," someone asked Slaton on the platform, prompting the aforementioned hopeful reply.

"I’d love to give you a weight loss update but you’ll have to wait until season four comes out. Sorry," Tammy said, making her first reference to date of a fourth season.

Added Slaton, who has been in rehab for the duration of 2022 and who, reportedly, will remain there until the early summer:

"Just know that I’m staying on track and everything is looking up."

We're psyched to hear that about Tammy, of course.

We've been keeping track of her weight loss journey for years now and have been encouraged by the 115 pounds she allegedly lost in late 2021.

Tammy herself seems mighty proud of this accomplishment, too, considering the videos and selfies she's been sharing from the facility.

As for 1000-lb Sisters Season 4?

Amy Slaton previously said she was hesitant about actually signing in for another set of episodes.

"I've been on the show for three years," Slaton explained to The Sun last month, referencing her 15-month old son and adding:

"At first, it was easy but now that I have Gage it's like, he doesn't want me out of his sight.

"I feel like I'm being a bad mom when I'm at work. He's always at granny's when we're filming and stuff. I feel like I'm losing valuable time."

Amy is also pregnant with her second child right now.

"I don't really want to do another season because I'm pregnant, it's just a lot.

"If they cut down my hours I'll be probably fine," continued Amy to The Sun, emphasizing at the time that she wasn't under contract.

"Last season I was working every day for weeks, plus renovating a house, plus Gage, plus Tammy, plus my mom. It was just a lot last year and I can't do it."

Still, though, Amy appeared to leave the door open for a return.

"If they cut me down, and make it more about [sister] Tammy and [brother] Chris, I'll be fine," she said of her status and what would help her sign back up for Season 4.

"Give me two days a week.

"It's just a lot at the minute with Gage and being pregnant, I get tired now."