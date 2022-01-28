Tammy Slaton, 1,000-Lb Sisters Star, Enters Rehab Due to Massive Weight Gain

Tammy Slaton is officially seeking professional assistance.

According to The Sun, the veteran 1,000-Lb Sisters cast member just checked into an Ohio rehab facility for weight loss... following a failed attempt at treating this problem by other avenues and/or methods.

What prompted the decision?

A source close to Slaton didn't delve into specifics, but told the aforementioned outlet on Thursday:

"She is in a facility and she's getting help.

"This summer she was a bit reckless. There were times when I said, 'You have a TV show about your weight. Why are you eating this?'"

This same source confirms that Slaton entered the unnamed facility just before the holidays in late 2021 and plans to remain there for multiple months.

"She is doing it on her own. The show is not paying for it, she's paying for it," The Sun article continues, quoting this friend of the reality star, who adds:

"She's doing it on her own and she's choosing to be close to eight hours away from her family...

"I know that she wants to be out this summer. She has a goal for herself. Because again, she's paying for this.

"She has a goal for herself to get out this summer."

Tammy has long struggled with her body.

Back on the first season of 1,000-Lb Sisters, her sister, Amy, lost enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery... while Tammy did not.

Following this procedure, Amy finally tipped the scales at a figure where she could safely deliver a child and fulfill her life-long dream of becoming a parent.

She has since moved out of a duplex she used to share with Tammy -- and into a home with her husband and one-year old son, Gage.

There's no jealousy between the siblings, however. So insists this Sun insider, who broke the Tammy rehab news.

"What's impressed me is that Tammy's choosing to commit. I think she's kind of taking a step back to see the big picture," he/she says.

"I know that Gage has influenced her decision.

"She wants to be home and see Gage and she feels like she's missing out on Gage's first two years of life."

Tammy Slaton also entered rehab on season two of 1,000-Lb Sisters.

She went on to lose 60 pounds and needed to shed just 40 more in order to qualify for the same surgery that changed her sister's life for the better.

However, shortly after returning home, Tammy gained all of this weight back. And then some.

We wish her the best of luck in this latest attempt to turn things around.