Paedon Brown: I Was Robbed! But I'm Okay!

Paedon Brown has spent a lot of time over the past few weeks stirring up drama within the Sister Wives universe.

He's done this, for example, by hurling shade at Robyn and admitting that he once slapped his own sister.

On Tuesday, however, the 23-year old son of Christine and Kody Brown delved into some serious drama that took place well beyond the confines of his polygamous family:

The guy got robbed!

In a new TikTok video, Paedon explained that $100 was swiped from his gym bag while he was working out.

Recounting the unfortunate situation, Paedon said in this footagge that discovered his empty wallet after leaving his bag in the locker room.

"I put all my stuff in the same gym bag, and I put it in a locker, and I go to the gym and I go back to the locker room. I grab my bag. I get in my car. And it's another day.

"There's nothing special about this except I pick up my wallet and it's empty," Brown told followers.

Thankfully for Paedon, all his other belongings were accounted for. Aside from the money.

"All my cash has been taken. Everything else is in there, so it could be a lot worse. I'm happy that not everything is gone, but I'm really annoyed," he added.

"It was maybe 100 bucks but that was 100 bucks that was in my wallet. Gone."

Paedon didn't cite the name or location of gym ... or mention if he planned to report the stolen money.

However, the polarizing reality star did like a few comments that suggested he investigate any security footage that might be available.

As loyal TLC viewers know well, Paedon is an active TikTok user.

He often shares content about his famous family members.

On Monday, he posted a video saying he doesn't actually watch Sister Wives, but that he still enjoys seeing some clips of past episodes show up on his feed.

"I can see what my mom Christine and my dad Kody -- what they were years ago. It's really, really nice," he said in this clip.

The relationship fell apart over most of 2021, though, as fans saw play out on Season 16 of the series.

Then, on November 2, Christine announced she was leaving her marriage.

It was a stunning admission.

"Kody and I are divorced. We're completely separate," Christine later said during the show's recent tell-all special.

"We're just going to be friends, eventually.

"I just realized I had to make a decision for my heart and my heart was done being broken.

"It felt ... freeing."

Christine added on this specual she's "done pretending" that everything is just fine between her and her spiritual spouse.

"I've been showing the kids that everything's fine, I've been showing everybody that everything's fine. And I can't pretend anymore," she said.

For Kody's part, he said on air in Februarry:

"We had this experience and that's over and [now she can] have a good life and be well, be happy. But I'm still in a grieving process now."