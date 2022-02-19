Christine Brown: Yes, I'm Divorced! And It's Awesome!

Christine Brown has dropped the D-Word.

The veteran Sister Wives star left Kody Brown in early November, saying on Instagram at the time:

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

Since this bombshell announcement, there's been a lot of chatter over whether or not Christine and Kody are actually, officially separated... considering they were never legally married in the first place.

Within the church the Browns have belonged to for years, there's a certain process a couple must go through in order get spiritually divorced.

Previously, Kody said he wouldn't go through with this process because he wanted to screw Christine over.

Not that Christine cared, mind you, having said on an episode of the Sister Season 16 reunion that she is no longer part of this church and that God is down with her decision to walk away from her relationship.

Now, however?

“Kody and I are divorced,” Christine says in the clip from the Sunday, February 20, installment of the TLC reality show.

Speaking to the host of the one-on-one special, the mother of six adds:

“We’re completely separate. We’re just gonna be friends, eventually. I just realized I had to make a decision for my heart, and my heart was done being broken. And it felt, well, freeing.”

Before we relay more from this Us Weekly sneak peek, allow us to say the following about Christine's point of view: AMEN!

Kody, meanwhile, offers his perspective on the breakup in this same footage.

“Christine’s moved; she’s left. We are no longer married,” he says on stage.

“I love her, and I don’t know what to do ‘cause I’ve got the grief but I’m still angry. I’ll take the grief right now for a little while just to be out of the anger phase, and then [I’m] just moving on.

"[I] just [want to] have a good life and find happiness.”

In another clip from part three of this special, Kody openly wonders whetherr he can even be happy within a plural marriage.

Yes, after all of this, he wonders whether or not polygamy is right for him.

The reality star will add on Sunday that his divorce from Christine might be best for the Browns as a whole.

“I think, to be honest with you, there’s gonna be some relief from the rest of the family too,” he says.

Robyn, though, disagrees.

“What a waste," she tells the host through years, adding of Christine and Kody:

‘Cause there’s two functioning people that could figure it out.

"I don’t see why giving up is an option when you haven’t actually tried to fix it."

Ouch, huh?

Many observers will likely recoil over this quote, believing it's easy for Robyn to sit back and make such grand statements from her high horse as Kody's favorite wife -- and only legal wife.

"I am frustrated and angry and devastated by Christine’s choice,” Robyn also says in this clip. “She’s part of my big picture."

Sister Wives Season 16 will wrap up this Sunday on TLC at 10/9c.