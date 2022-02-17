Paedon Brown Trolls Robyn, Stirs Up All Kinds of Sister Wives Drama

Paedon Brown is not holding back.

In a brand new TikTok video this week, the 23-year old son of Christine Brown made it clear to followers just where he stands amid the ongoing drama taking place between his mother, his father and at least one other member of this polygamous family.

And he did so by wearing a rather unique shirt.

"I got this package in the mail," Brown said to open the viral piece of footage, adding of what is covering his torso in the screen capture above:

"And it doesn't matter the package isn't super important but it's kind of just like ... funny? You know?"

As you can see, the t-shirt asks one simple question across the front: What. Does. The Nanny. Do?

One has to go down pretty deep into the Sister Wives weeds to understand this reference, but we're gonna go ahead assume that anyone reading this post is well-versed in just such a world.

You see, a major point of contention on Sister Wives Season 16 centered on Robyn Brown's nanny.

The mother of six was ripped by many viewers for employing a woman to help out around the house, considering neither Christine nor Meri nor Janelle were provided with a nanny.

Moreover, controversy arose when the spouses learned this nanny was permitted to be around Kody... while most of them had their access denied due to Kody's very strict COVID-19 rules and regulations.

And then? The nanny got COVID!

The shirt Paedon is referencing here, meanwhile, made its way to Reddit in a thread titled "Paedon got a new shirt in the mail."

To date, this post has earned 1,900 Likes, along with comments that read as follows:

"This. Gives. Me. Life."

Wrote another approving fan: "Give Paedon his own tell all episode! Please, TLC."

Paedon's mother, of course, confirmed her split from Kody on November 2.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TV personality wrote in a statement via her Instagram page at the time.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

Shortly afterward, it came out that Robyn played a major role in Christine's decision to walk away.

“It’s no shock. She’s been in the process of leaving him for a while," an insider told Us Weekly late last year of Christine's bold move, adding:

"The big reason why she split from him is because Kody has been completed devoted to Robyn for the past five or six years.

"That hasn’t changed at all."

Indeed, it's been a recurring theme for years on Sister Wives that Robyn -- who is Kody's only legal wife -- is by far his favorite.

The father of 18 spent the bulk of his COVID-related quarantine shacking up with this spouse, much to the annoyance of his other better halves.

“[Christine’s] really hurting. She really loved Kody. She gave him her all in hope that he would love her,” this same source told Us a few months ago.

Concluded the mole back then:

“Kody has not been around at all.

"He used COVID-19 as a big excuse to not be around family. It’s been his ticket to freedom essentially.

"This destroyed Christine because she really tried to give her all to the marriage.”

If true, that's too bad.

But at least Christine can count on Paedon to mock his father any chance he gets.