Leah Messer Finally Breaks Silence on Jaylan Mobley Marriage Rumors!

For several seasons, Teen Mom 2 viewers suffered alongside Leah Messer as she struggled with addiction, divorce, and her daughter Ali's battle against muscular dystrophy.

Needless to say, the woman has been through a lot.

So when Leah started dating Jaylan Mobley, fans were quick to express their hope that the relationship would bring the mother of three all the happiness she deserves.

And it looks like their wish has been granted.

Leah has delighted in sharing her newfound joy with her Instagram followers.

But part of her probably wishes that the public didn't feel the need to pry into her relationship quite so enthusiastically.

These days, it seems that not a week goes by without some new rumor about Leah and Jaylan making the rounds on social media.

Some folks are think that Messer and Mobley are engaged.

Others are convinced that the couple is secretly married, and that Leah is pregnant with Jaylan's baby.

Leah has refrained from addressing any of these rumors directly, and naturally, her silence has only added fuel to the fire.

But Leah is currently making the media rounds to promote the start of Teen Mom 2 Season 11, and in a new interview with In Touch, she went into detail about her relationship status.

“I don’t know. I mean, I’m open to marriage, but I’m also taking this slow,” Leah told the outlet when asked if she's planning to get married or have more kids.

“I think I just wanna get to know him,” she continued.

“Let me love this man. Let me get to know this man. Even more before we add any more pressure on to our relationship. That’s kind of where we’re at.”

Leah continued to gush about Jaylan noting that he's so charismatic that he even managed to win over her two ex-husbands.

“I have introduced Jaylan to both Corey and Jeremy, and they love him,” she told In Touch.

"Corey was like: ‘Hey, get Jaylan a beer!’ And I was like, ‘Okay, okay.’ And Corey’s never like that. So it’s good.”

Sounds like all is well in Leah and Jaylan's world!

Mobley made his MTV debut during Leah's time on Teen Mom: Family Reunion, but sadly, the cameras weren't rolling during the couple's first months together.

Fortunately, Leah offered a a detailed account of her first date with Jaylan during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“In growing my network, I followed Jaylan, and in February of this year, we connected through DMs and he asked me on a date," she told the outlet in 2021.

"On our first date, he picked me up, took me to a lovely dinner at Bricks & Barrels in Charleston, West Virginia, and then we went to the Wiz Khalifa concert at the WV Power Park. It was amazing.”

Believe it or not, it gets better:

“Jaylan asked me to be his girlfriend over a sunset dinner! It was perfect!” Leah shared.

“This makes nearly a month, but we are excited to see what the future holds.”

Something tells us the best is yet to come for these two!