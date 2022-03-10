How Much Are The Kardashians Getting Paid for New Hulu Series?

Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, and Kris are hard at work building up hype ahead of the series premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu next month.

There have been hits and misses, from Khloe's promise to talk about Tristan to Kim's tone-deaf nonsense.

Overall, though, there's excitement as people wonder if this fresh take on the family will captivate audiences in the way that their first show once did.

But hey, how much are they getting paid for all of this? You know that Kris doesn't work for free.

We have already reported on a number of major revelations from the family's interviews this week.

It will be interesting to hear Khloe Kardashian speak about Tristan Thompson fathering a child while once again cheating on her.

While Kim's poverty-shaming comments are unlikely to come up on this season, they could play a role in later episodes, depending upon when they film.

But while the teases of what's to come are interesting, some wanted more solid stats.

Hulu must have coughed up a pretty penny to get the Kardashians to return to reality television, right?

This interview and accompanying report confirmed that to a staggering degree.

Kris admitted in the interview that "money always matters."

Sorry for the now-cringe reference, but that would be the House Words for this family in Game of Thrones.

The Kardashians themselves did not confirm how much they were paid, but Variety had the scoop.

According to Variety, the Hulu is shelling out nine figures for The Kardashians.

Nine figures is, just for the record, at least $100,000,000 or more.

When you're talking about hundreds of millions of dollars split between a small number of stars ... the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder.

Khloe was sure to emphasize in the interview that they are "all equals."

In other words, none of the sisters or their momager are getting a bigger payout than others.

Yes, Kim is the "most iconic" of the bunch, while Kourtney is the least interested in fame, but they're all getting equal slices of the pie.

"It definitely played a factor," Khloe said of the contract's terms.

She explained that this is "because we give so much of our personal lives up for entertainment."

"We always have our private family conversations," Khloe added.

"And we're pretty brutal, me and my sisters, with what we will settle for or not settle for," Khloe characterized.

"But not all money is good money," she sagely added.

"It has to be a good fit," Khloe explained, "and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us."

It was Kris herself who ironed out the deal, embracing her momager role now just as she has for years.

Khloe praised how her mother "fights like a pit bull" for the family.

Meanwhile, Kris hinted that there was something of a bidding war over them, noting that they "had options" for other ventures but did not take them.

The stars are Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie.

There are a lot of Kardashian kids now, and we can expect to see them on screen.

But that doesn't mean that everyone with family ties is going to show up.

For example, Rob Kardashian is not one of the stars of the show.

Instead, he might make a cameo appearance.

Kourtney's fiance, Travis Barker, is expected to show up much more than his future brother-in-law will.

Kris's ex, Caitlyn Jenner, will not be appearing on the show, even though two of her daughters are among the main stars.

Cait's relationship with the family has been complicated for a while, but viewers are unlikely to miss her presence.

Caitlyn honestly just sucks as a person and has spent years squandering heaps of goodwill thrown her way.