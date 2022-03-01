Leah Messer Confesses Fears About Jaylan Mobley: I Don't Think He's Committed to This Relationship

Ever since Leah Messer started dating Jaylan Mobley back in the summer of 2021, fans have been delighting in her the Teen Mom 2 star's obvious happiness.

Leah has been through quite a lot over the years, and many see her new relationship as a bit of overdue and well-deserved good fortune.

For months now, fans have been speculating that Leah and Jaylan are secretly engaged.

Some have even gone so far as to suggest that the couple is married, or that Leah is pregnant with Jaylan's baby.

Normally, it's easy to dismiss such rumors as the product of over-active imaginations.

But in the case of Leah and Jaylan, it's also easy to see why fans got so carried away.

After all, these two are the perfect couple -- or at least they seemed to be until Leah started opening up about the relationship on Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

This is the first time that Leah has done any filming since she started dating Jaylan, so most of what we know about their relationship comes from her social media posts.

As a result, many fans were surprised to learn that Messer has her doubts about the relationship.

Her problem is not with Jaylan, it seems, but with the possibility that she'll unwittingly drive him away.

Leah doubts that Jaylan is as committed to the relationship as she is, but she blames herself for that, not him.

"Jaylan is a really great guy. And he’s cool, he’s so kind," the mother of three told her co-stars.

"The chemistry is there. The connection is there," she continued to gush.

"He’s very career driven. He has his long term goals, his short terms goals. He's very intelligent. Thoughtful. Compassionate."

At that point, Leah surprised her co-stars by admitting that she often feels as though she doesn't "deserve" Jaylan's affection.

"I don’t think that I don’t deserve it, but I also think I’m a little bit, 'is this real?'" she said.

"Maybe I have attracted someone that’s great, but at the same time I’m a little guarded, a little scared."

Jaylan made his Teen Mom debut during last week's episode of Family Reunion, and the sparks seemed to fly between the two lovebirds.

But when he left to hit some golf balls with the other guys, Leah seemed to become despondent.

Viewers were encouraged by the fact that Messer felt comfortable enough with Mobley to open up to him and share the things she had talked about with her trauma counselor.

But the fact remains that Messer seems to harbor some serious doubts about the future of this relationship.

And given the rocky nature of her romantic past, that's not terribly surprising.

Leah has been divorced twice, and neither split was civil.

Since then, she's been involved in multiple serious relationships, and at least one of them seemed to end badly.

So it makes sense that she would be feeling a little hesitant about letting her guard down.

But fortunately, Leah seems to understand the importance of doing exactly that.

"I'm trying to accept your kindness. I need to let the walls come down and I'm scared to let the walls come down," she told Jaylan over the phone during a recent episode.

"I'm not planning to do this temporarily. I haven't been in a relationship in a minute so I'm not just doing this s--t for fun," Mobley replied.

"I plan on being here for a long time."

On tonight's episode, the entire cast will sit down to reflect on their trip during a final dinner together.

Jaylan will likely be right be Leah's side -- and it sounds like he intends to maintain that position for many years to come.