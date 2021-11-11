Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley's Family Photoshoot Gets Fans Talking: Engagement Announcement on the Way?

For as long as Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have been dating, Teen Mom 2 fans have been convinced that the couple is keeping some sort of secret.

Basically, Leah's Instagram followers are convinced that these two are moving much more rapidly than they're letting on.

It's a strange fixation, especially considering the fact that Leah and Jaylan are quite open about the seriousness of their relationship.

These two have made no secret about the fact that they're head over heels for each other.

But the public continues to suspect that there's more going on here than meets the eye.

Some are convinced that Leah and Jaylan are engaged.

Some have gone so far as to suggest that the couple is secretly married, or that Leah is pregnant with Jaylan's baby.

It's not totally clear what prompted all of this speculation.

Perhaps Leah's fans are so desperate to see her enjoy her happily ever after that they can't help but try and propel her and Jaylan past the usual relationship milestones with the power of wishful thinking.

Or maybe it's just been too long since Teen Mom fans have enjoyed watching a healthy new relationship take root.

You really can't blame these people for being a little overzealous given all the crap they've witnessed in recent years.

Whatever the case, everything that Leah posts these days gets dissected by fans in search of clues about the state of her relationship.

So when Leah shared the results of a recent family photoshoot, she probably knew exactly what sort of reaction she would receive.

The fact that she posted it anyway might tell us all we need to know regarding how she feels about all of this speculation.

As you can see, this was not an impromptu affair.

Leah didn't just set a timer on her phone or ask a passing stranger to snap a few pics of her and her family.

Rather, she and her boyfriend and her three girls put on elaborately matching attire and posed for a professional shoot.

Leah shared the results on Instagram, but she also turned off comments on the post.

That seems to be the hot trend among celebs these days, and it might indicate that Leah is growing annoyed with all of the speculation about her relationship.

But according to UK tabloid The Sun, all of the pics were re-posted on a popular Teen Mom fan page, where fans

"Her daughters are soooo big!!!" one commenter wrote.

"That glow when you're actually getting treated right," a second added.

"She looks so genuinely happy," a third chimed in.

Yes, Leah probably doesn't need the public's approval of her relationship, but she certainly has it.

Fans say they've never seen Messer happier in all her years in the spotlight.

And best of all, her daughters seem just as gleeful.

"I love how happy he makes her and her girls," one fan observed.

"She deserves all the happiness she gets," a second echoed.

Leah has certainly been through a lot over the years.

And she's shared much of her turmoil with the public.

Viewers have rooted Leah on through all of it -- so it's not hard to see why they're so excited by the prospect of Leah finally finding the happiness she deserves.