Jenelle Evans Bawls Her Eyes Out, Begs Haters to Give Her a Break

As has been well documented of late, Jenelle Evans is struggling with her physical health.

It's pretty clear, however, that the former Teen Mom star is also struggling with her mental health.

Earlier this month, Evans revealed that she has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, an incurable condition characterized by chronic pain, telling E! News:

"Sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently."

Think or say what you want about Evans, who has rightfully earned the ire of critics over the years, but this sucks. It sucks to just be in constant pain.

In response to her admission, however, social media users haven't exactly come across as sympathetic.

Jenelle previously complained about feeling like she's dying and like no one out there cares -- and now she's recorded a new TikTok video in which she breaks down over the same sentiment.

Or lackthereof.

"Gotta love when people want to bring up old drama and send everyone to my account flooding my page with hateful comments on TikTok," she said.

"I’m so exhausted with BS. I want peace, love and supportive friends.

"Now the depression has kicked in, perfect.

"I’m becoming more and more of an introvert because of my life experiences, and it sucks."

Evans has been open about her back and neck discomfort for several months now.

"For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full-body aches -- like I had the flu, but was not sick...

"Living life every day is challenging because of having only a little bit of energy to be able to get my work done then [having] to go to bed early due to headaches or body aches."

Jenelle, of course, is married to David Eason, with whom she share five-year-old daughter Ensley.

The former MTV personality is also the mother to sons Jace, 12, and Kaiser, 7.

"I've been crying a lot. I've been crying, like, every single night by myself," she told a concerned follower last week, admitting that she's scared she has ALS.

"I feel so hopeless. Something is def wrong with my neck and it's severely tight 24/7."

We read stuff like this and we see the way in which this illness has knocked Evans off her feet and we really do feel terrible.

Mental health problems are not to be ignored or mocked.

But then we see Jenellle mock Amber Portwood's mental health problems and we're left to wonder:

What is wrong with this woman?!?