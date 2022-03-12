Jenelle Evans Finally Learns What's Been Ailing Her

Jenelle Evans has an answer.

At last.

Following years of suffering from physical pain, and following a number of tests that didn't provide her with a diagnosis, the former Teen Mom 2 cast member finally know what's been ailing her.

She explained all on Friday in an interview with E! News.

Evans has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, an incurable condition characterized by chronic pain

"For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches -- like I had the flu, but was not sick," Jenelle told this outlet, adding that she's also exhibited sinus problems ... and neck and back pain, among other issues.

"My entire body gets in so much pain.

"Sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently."

Evans has chronicled her health problems for a long while now.

In December, she thought she had a tumor.

In March 2021, the mother of two said that for months, her neck "kept cracking over and over again," detailing for followers and fans how she suffered from continual headaches.

"Living life every day is challenging because of having only a little bit of energy to be able to get my work done then [having] to go to bed early due to headaches or body aches," Evans said to E! News.

Since learning of her diagnosis, though?

"I now know why my body is acting the way it does and it explains a lot," Evans continued.

"I never knew what fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me."

Jenelle still has a long way to go, but her first step on a path toward any sort of recovery must begin with her diet.

"I am now researching foods to stay away from and foods that are beneficial for my condition," she told E!, emphasizing that racist husband David Eason has been super supportive throughout her ongoing journey.

Her children are also aware of what's going on with their famous mother.

"I want my kids to know that some days are good and some days are bad with fibromyalgia," Jenelle said.

"Please have patience with me on my bad days and I promise to make it up to you on my good days.

"I have private talks with my kids about my health and let them know they don't have to worry, some days won't be good but I'll get through it."

This past June, due to the pain in her back and neck, Evans was afraid she'd never walk again.

"Nobody knows what’s going on," she said in an emotional video last summer, telling folks she was being "juggled around from doctor to doctor.”

"I need to find out what is causing" these problems, Jenelle concluded back then.

Now, thankfully, she has at least accomplished that goal.