Kid Rock: Donald Trump Asked Me What to Do About ISIS and North Korea

In his signature song "Bawitdaba," Kid Rock memorably sang:

"This is for the questions that don't have any answers."

(Of course, he also sang, "Bawitdaba, da bang, da dang diggy diggy, diggy, said the boogie, said up jump the boogie," so maybe we shouldn't take him too seriously as a lyricist.)

But at seems that when the 45th President of the United States of America dialed him up, Mr. Rock was full of answers:

You may recall that not long after Donald Trump was sworn in as commander-in-chief, he received some unexpected visitors.

Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent, and Kid Rock stopped by the White House, confirming for all the world that the Obama years had given way to something much more pungent and greasy.

If you were wondering why this random trio was summoned to the Oval Office, it seems you weren't alone.

Appearing on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday (Vladimir Putin's favorite show, according to Kremlin sources), Rock confessed that he too was confused by the invitation.

“I make dirty records sometimes. What the f--k am I doing here?” he told the traitorous host, adding that it was Palin who contacted him about visiting Trump.

“She called me and Ted, Ted Nugent, and I was like, 'hell yes,'" the singer said.

"Ended up there. We end up becoming buddies and spend a lot of time on the golf course now."

Of course, it's not surprising that Donald Trump and Kid Rock wound up becoming besties.

They're both leathery vestiges of a bygone era who are hoping everyone will forget about the long periods in their respective careers when they were the exact opposite of that they are now.

What is surprising, however, is that during his time in office, Trump was apparently in the habit of asking for Rock's input on sensitive foreign policy matters.

“It's really weird – [to] get phone calls from him and stuff. It's just kind of mind-blowing," Rock told Carlson this week.

He then recalled one specific incident in which the president asked his advice on how to dissuade teens from joining ISIS, or something:

“He wanted to put out a tweet. And it was like – I don't like to speak out of school, I hope I'm not – but he said something like…and I'm paraphrasing – but it was like: ‘If you ever joined the caliphate, and trying to do this, you're going to be dead,’” Rock recalled.

“I go: ‘Awesome. Like, yes tweet that out.’ I was like: ‘I can't add anything better than that.’”

Rock says Trump also asked his advice on matters pertaining to North Korea and violence in the Middle East.

He recalled “looking at maps and s--t,” in the Oval Office, an event which led him to inquire of the then-president:

“Am I supposed to be like in on this s--t?”

Donnie probably asked the same question of his cabinet on a regular basis.

“‘What do you think we should do about North Korea?’" Rock remembers Trump asking him.

"I’m like… What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this.”

We guess on that occasion, Kid forgot that he's the guy who wrote "American Bad Ass"!

Rock says he and Trump still hang out regularly -- although these days, the fate of the world doesn't hang in the balance.

“He's still the same guy. He sits down, he just cuts it up. He just starts cutting it up. It's just how sharp he is, it's incredible,” he claimed.

“And you can see now, if you watch a Joe Biden interview, and you watch a Trump interview, you're just like there's no comparison.”

Folks, it's safe to assume that Satan is ice skating around hell at the moment, because Kid Rock just made an observation about politics that's 100 percent accurate!