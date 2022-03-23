Kendall Jenner: Showing Off Breast Implants and Lip Fillers In New Photos?

Fairly or otherwise, Kendall Jenner is commonly regarded as the most "natural" member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

No one knows exactly how much work Kendall's sisters have undergone, but judging from the comments on their Instagram pics, the consensus seems to be that it's a lot.

Has Kendall received occasional assistance from the family Botox man?

Of course, but unlike some folks in the Kard clan, the changes to her face have always been subtle to the point of going unnoticed.

Kendall Has New Lips

That's no longer the case.

Recent photos of Kendall have fans convinced that her appearance has undergone some major changes in recent weeks.

First, Kendall's Iips caught the attention of her Instagram followers.

And the latest pics to appear in her Instagram Stories inspired some folks to test out their edgelord comedy skills:

Kendall Jenner's New Lips

“Breaking: Kendall Jenner’s lips have exploded. In other news: Los Angeles area dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons report being out of filler,” one person wrote, according to Page Six.

“She looks like a cartoon character,” another added.

“These are nuts. That lipliner isn’t helping things," a third chimed in.

Kendall Jenner at the Reunion

“I’ve never seen the appeal. It always looks like a female baboon’s red butt when it’s ready to mate,” one aspiring comic opined.

“No … it’s contouring,” a sarcastic critic chimed in.

“The Kardashian-Jenners are pros at CONTOURING their lips, nose, eyes, breasts, ass, hands, abs, men.”

Kendall Jenner Promotes Tequila

As if that weren't brutal enough, fans also chose this week to offer their opinions on Kendall's breasts.

“Finally convinced she got her boobs done," one Reddit user wrote under a recent photo of the model.

Thankfully, Kendall's breasts were more well-received than her lips.

Kendall Jenner Has Breast Implants?

"Her boob job is one of the best I’ve seen, so natural looking," one person commented

“Right? I’ll take her boobs any day of the week. I would love to wear no bra," another added.

“She looks good truthfully. Not too big, not too small. They look mostly natural," yet another wrote.

Kendall Does Some Modeling

"She looks good truthfully. Not too big, not too small. They look mostly natural," a fourth person contributed.

"Agreed. Not sure why there’s so much hate about it bc she looks amazing," a fifth remarked.

Of course, there's always a few haters in the mix:

Kenny and the Jet

“The hair color is definitely supposed to be a distraction from the boob job," one redditor wrote of Kendall's amber-colored locks.

“It's such an effective misdirection," another chimed in.

We're sure it can't be easy to read comments like that about yourself, but at the end of the day, Kendall is the one having the last laugh.

Kendall Jenner Serves Tequila

In addition to her successful modeling career, Kendall's tequila brand is now in bars and liquor stores all over the country.

On top of that, Kendall is still dating Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, and insiders saying the relationship is progressing rapidly.

So yeah, the unwanted attention of a few online trolls is a small price to pay.

And hey -- whether it's all natural or not, Kendall is looking incredible these days!

