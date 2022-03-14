Tristan Thompson, Deadbeat Dad? Maralee Nichols Claims NBA Star Does "Nothing to Support His Son"

When Maralee Nichols sued Tristan Thompson for paternity last year, the Chicago Bulls star fought back, insisting that he was not the father of her newborn son.

Nichols was eventually proven right in court, legally winning the title of Thompson's third baby mama.

Unfortunately, that's about all she won.

According to a new suit filed by Maralee, Thompson has thus far failed to provide any financial support for his third child.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son," Maralee's lawyer, Harvey Englander, recently told Page Six.

Nichols is requesting that the court order Thompson to pay upwards of $47,000 a month in child support.

“With regard to child support, using Tristan’s income of $9.7 million alone and Maralee’s income of $0, Maralee at this time requests guideline monthly child support of $47,424,” reads a court document obtained by Us Weekly.

“Theo and I are living at a far depressed standard of living than Tristan.”

The $47k filing is based on the claim that Thompson's monthly earnings are $810,075.

Maralee's standard of living may be "depressed" compared to Tristan's, but it seems the Houston-based personal trainer is enjoying a lifestyle most Americans would consider rather lavish, with monthly expenses totaling $22,263.

According to her filing, Nichols drops $2,000 per month dining out and “expects these expenses will resume once Theo gets older and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.”

She also revealed that she spends $3,500 per month on clothes, explaining to the court:

“I have made a tremendous effort to reduce my spending. Previously, my average month’s expenses for clothing were in excess of $5,000 a month.”

But hey, everything is relative in a case like this, and Tristan is required to ensure that his offspring can enjoy a life with Maralee that's commensurate with his earnings.

Nichols says that Thompson has thus far not paid her a dime, and most of his earnings go toward funding his “lavish celebrity lifestyle.”

During her paternity suit, Nichols alleged that Thompson offered her $75,000 to have an abortion and accused her of getting pregnant for financial gain.

"You know how I feel. My feelings haven't changed at all. Won't be involved at all," he wrote in text messages presented to the court.

"If you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It's completely wrong."

Tristan went on to claim that he would be retiring after the current NBA season, which would mean that Maralee would be entitled to only minimal child support.

"You are aware that I'm retiring after this season. So in terms of support, it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who's unemployed," he wrote.

"It's texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars," Tristan continued.

Needless to say, Tristan's monthly estimate was off by quite a wide margin.

We don't know if he's really planning to retire, but dude might need to pull a Tom Brady and come back for at least one more season if he wants to keep living the high life!

Three baby mamas is an expensive arrangement!