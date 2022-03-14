Tom Brady Stuns NFL, Comes Out of Retirement: I'm Not Done Winning!

by at .

Well, it's great news if you're a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan -- but not so great if you root for any other NFL team!

Just six weeks after announcing his retirement from professional football, Tom Brady has had a change of heart.

The 44-year-old quarterback revealed on Sunday that he'll be returning to the field for a 23rd season.

Brady shared the news with fans on Twitter:

Tom Brady Is the GOAT

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he wrote via Twitter.

“That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family," Tom continued.

"They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Brady Tweet

We assume "LFG" stands for "let's f--king go," which is also a phrase that's been uttered by quite a few fans of opposing teams as they headed for the parking lot in the third quarter, fed up with the sight of Brady dismantling their defense.

The tweet came shortly after an Instagram video that generated rumors and controversy.

In the clip, Brady took his sons — Jack, 14, and Benjamin, 12 — to see Cristiano Ronaldo at a Manchester United soccer game.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen at 2017 MET Gala

The audio was less than perfect, but it sounded like Ronaldo asked Brady, “You’re finished, right?”

Brady seemed to reply, “One more.”

Brady's 22nd season did not end as he had planned -- with the GOAT hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in front of a crowd of his celebrity friends at Sofi Stadium -- but rather with a defeat by the eventual-champion Rams in the NFC conference game.

Tom Brady on the Bucs

It's unclear what changed since February 1, when Brady announced his retirement with a lengthy Instagram post.

But at the time, Tom sounded pretty adamant!

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," he wrote.

Tom Brady Celebrates

"There is physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years.

"There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes, I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady continued.

Tom Brady With Gisele Bundchen

“I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady thanked his “teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans" stating that he felt it was "best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

Perhaps the possibility of winning an eighth Super Bowl ring was simply a temptation too strong for Tom to resist.

Tom Brady Image

Or maybe six weeks of sitting at home eating carbs and tomatoes like a normal person was enough to show Brady that the retired life is not for him.

Whatever the case, the ageless wonder will be wreaking havoc in both the NFL and fantasy leagues for at least one more season.

We guess Aaron Rodgers will have to wait a little longer to take the field as the sport's most revered elder statesman!

Show Comments
Tags:

Tom Brady Biography

Tom and Gisele at the Gala
Everyone knows Tom Brady. He's the New England Patriots star quarterback that loves to date and impregnate hot actresses and models.... More »
Born
Birthplace
San Mateo, California
Full Name
Thomas Edward Brady, Jr.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady Photos

Tom Brady Is the GOAT
Tom Brady on the Bucs
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen at 2017 MET Gala
A Super Bowl Kiss
Gisele Bundchen Kisses Tom Brady
Matt Ryan

Tom Brady Videos

Tom Brady Gets All Weepy Over Unexpected Question
Tom Brady Gets All Weepy Over Unexpected Question
Tom Brady Mocks DeflateGate in This Foot Locker Ad
Tom Brady Mocks DeflateGate in This Foot Locker Ad
Tom Brady Dances at Super Bowl Ring Party
Tom Brady Dances at Super Bowl Ring Party