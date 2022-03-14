Tom Brady Stuns NFL, Comes Out of Retirement: I'm Not Done Winning!

Well, it's great news if you're a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan -- but not so great if you root for any other NFL team!

Just six weeks after announcing his retirement from professional football, Tom Brady has had a change of heart.

The 44-year-old quarterback revealed on Sunday that he'll be returning to the field for a 23rd season.

Brady shared the news with fans on Twitter:

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he wrote via Twitter.

“That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family," Tom continued.

"They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

We assume "LFG" stands for "let's f--king go," which is also a phrase that's been uttered by quite a few fans of opposing teams as they headed for the parking lot in the third quarter, fed up with the sight of Brady dismantling their defense.

The tweet came shortly after an Instagram video that generated rumors and controversy.

In the clip, Brady took his sons — Jack, 14, and Benjamin, 12 — to see Cristiano Ronaldo at a Manchester United soccer game.

The audio was less than perfect, but it sounded like Ronaldo asked Brady, “You’re finished, right?”

Brady seemed to reply, “One more.”

Brady's 22nd season did not end as he had planned -- with the GOAT hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in front of a crowd of his celebrity friends at Sofi Stadium -- but rather with a defeat by the eventual-champion Rams in the NFC conference game.

It's unclear what changed since February 1, when Brady announced his retirement with a lengthy Instagram post.

But at the time, Tom sounded pretty adamant!

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," he wrote.

"There is physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years.

"There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes, I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady continued.

“I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady thanked his “teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans" stating that he felt it was "best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

Perhaps the possibility of winning an eighth Super Bowl ring was simply a temptation too strong for Tom to resist.

Or maybe six weeks of sitting at home eating carbs and tomatoes like a normal person was enough to show Brady that the retired life is not for him.

Whatever the case, the ageless wonder will be wreaking havoc in both the NFL and fantasy leagues for at least one more season.

We guess Aaron Rodgers will have to wait a little longer to take the field as the sport's most revered elder statesman!