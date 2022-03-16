Janelle Brown Rents Office Space, Prepares to Launch Her Own Business

Let the speculation begin, folks!

Or, let's be honest, right?

Let the speculation continue!

Amid constant rumors that Janelle Brown will be the next sister wife to leave her spiritual husband, Kody, the long-time TLC cast member just gave fans a reason to think she really may get up and walk away.

At some point, at least.

According to The Sun, Janelle recently rented an office space in Flagstaff for $2,000 per month.

She did so a few months after registering the “retail trade” business NTYK, LLC in September 2021.

It's unclear at the moment just what Brown plans to do with this company and/or with the office space she has now leased.

But here's the thing that has many folks out there buzzing:

Janelle also promotes multi-level marketing nutrition company Plexus... and is a health coach for her company Strive with Janelle ... and charges $35 on Cameo.

Combine these ventures with the aforementioned retail trade endeavor and it's easy to think that Janelle is preparing herself to be financially independent.

Because, yes, she's thinking about leaving Kody.

There's a reason we keep saying this -- it's because Janelle keeps saying it!

"I've caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, 'Okay, look: do I still choose plural marriage?'" Janelle said on a Season 16 episode of Sister Wives this winter.

To clarify, Janelle added at the time:

"Yeah, I still choose it, but I've had to have that conscious decision with myself."

This scene in question was filmed way back in late 2020.

However, just last month, an insider claimed to Us Weekly that Janelle wasn't joking around. At all.

“Janelle meant it when [she] said she would leave Kody,” an insider supposedly told the aforementioned magazine a few weeks ago, adding simply:

“It’s going to happen.”

One reason why it may happen?

Janelle remains very tight with Christine, who actually did leave Kody in November.

Heck, the two just went on vacation to Disney World together!

“She sees how happy Christine is now that she’s ‘free’ from Kody and is strongly considering separating from him too,” Us Weekly added in its report.

We'll have to wait and see if this actually happens.

But there's also been talk of late that Janelle is committed to living in an RV, meaning she won't ever live under the same roof as Kody again.

It is worth nothing, though, that Janelle hasn't confirmed any of this chatter herself.

Not directly, we should say.

On the Sister Wives Season 16 Tell-All special, the host asked Janelle: "Do you still believe in polygamy?"

"Yes I do. I'm here. I mean, there was a point during Covid where I was like 'okay do I still wanna do this?'" Brown replied, elaborating as follows:

“And there was a period of time where Kody was away for about six weeks, and I thought 'Wow life is really easy.'

"And I really kind of had to do some soul searching and realize that I want to be here still. I'm here."