Janelle Brown Wonders: Should I Stay in My Plural Marriage?

Janelle Brown has finally asked the question.

She's finally been pushed to the breaking point.

And on Sister Wives this Sunday night, Janelle will at last wonder:

What the heck am I doing with Kody Brown?!?

People Magazine has shared a clip from the next installment of this TLC reality show in which Janelle sits down for socially-distanced outdoor meetup with Robyn Brown.

The fellow spouses then delve into how the Brown family's issues and/or obstacles have become more apparent amid the coronavirus pandemic

Those who have tuned in to Season 16 have witnessed just how seriously Kody took the virus in late 2020 (back when these episodes were filmed), handing out a list of rules and protocols that upset most of his sister wives.

At one point, Janelle even told Kody to f--k off in the face of these guidelines and the way Kody talked down to her about them.

"COVID has sort of pulled this blanket off of some of our issues," Robyn says in the sneak peek, prompting Janelle to reply: "I actually think so too."

Janelle then admits to Robyn that, due to the ongoing division amongst the family members, she has even started to reconsider what's best for herself going forward.

Yes, this includes rethinking her relationship Kody Brown.

"I've caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, 'Okay, look: do I still choose plural marriage?'" confesses Janelle.

"Yeah, I still choose it, but I've had to have that conscious decision with myself."

As cited above, this conversation took place a LONG time ago.

Therefore, we all know at this point that Janelle has not actually walked away from her marriage.

But it sure says a whole lot than she gave it such thought in the past, even voicing her concern out loud and on the air.

Perhaps even crazier?

Robyn totally understands!

"It's given me a lot to think about, for sure," responds Kody's youngest and only legal spouse.

"I really want to work this crap out," adds Robyn, referencing the family's issues.

"Like, I really, really do."

Ahead of the TLC hit's season 16 premiere, third wife Christine Brown didn't just talk this sort of talk.

She walked the actual walk.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TV 49-year old wrote in a statement via her Instagram account on Tuesday, November 2.

Many fans were taken aback at the time, but it's evident -- based on what we've seen on Season 16 -- that Christine was unhappy with Kody for a long time.

Concluded Christine late last year:

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

Sister Wives airs at 10/9 on Sunday nights on TLC.