Farrah Abraham Leaves Rehab, Gets Brain Scan: Is She OK?!

So far, 2022 has not been Farrah Abraham's year.

Actually, the past decade or so has been pretty darn rough for her.

But even by Farrah's standards -- and seriously, think about her standards for a minute -- things are looking bleak.

She kicked off the year by bragging about how amazing she is at being a pretend lawyer/law student, and just a couple of weeks after that, she was arrested.

Yep, on January 15th, Farrah was hanging out at a bar in Los Angeles, and it's not super clear what exactly happened, but a witness claimed that a "hater" attacked the former Teen Mom star, who then became violent herself.

She was asked to leave, but of course that only made her more belligerent, and she ended up allegedly hitting a security guard.

Someone called for paramedics, and the paramedics called police for backup because she was being such a handful -- before police arrived, she was held down on the ground by someone, presumably a security guard, who did a "citizen's arrest."

Someone taped that part and the footage was released, and if you watch it you can see that she does not seem well, to say the least.

But in a statement she made to TMZ after the news broke, she claimed to have been "maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against while having dinner." and that it was "terrifying and traumatizing that people attack me and I can not even enjoy dinner."

She was so troubled by what happened that she ended up actually moving out of L.A., and she claimed that she was severely injured during that "attack" at the bar.

It turns out that she wasn't just affected physically by what happened in January -- the incident also caused her a great deal of mental anguish.

So much that at the beginning of March, she checked into a trauma treatment center.

There's of course been some speculation about this -- some people believe that she's trying to leave a good trail of the "trauma" she experienced so she can sue the bar and/or the people she believes assaulted her, others think that it could a court-ordered rehab stint.

But in a video she shared just before checking into the facility, she said that she was "taking time for my healing," and that "I have ignored people for over 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down ..."

And that's interesting, especially now that Farrah has completed her 28-day stay and immediately went for a brain scan.

She didn't share a ton of information about the procedure or exactly why she was getting it, she just posted this photo that she captioned "Brain Scan Day" on her Instagram story.

Over on Sophia's account, you can see a photo of her posing next to some books about brains, so it seems like they made a day of it.

At first glance, this may seem like a step in the right direction.

After all, whether you love her or hate her, it's beyond clear that Farrah has some real issues that she's been struggling with for a very long time.

It might not be such a leap to think that someone suggested a brain scan during her treatment, just to rule out some of the sorts of things that could be causing her symptoms.

But then you check out the tag she added to the photo and see that the doctor doing the scan is Dr. Daniel Amen, a psychiatrist widely believed to be a fraud.

And then the whole thing sort of just falls apart.

Dr. Amen's whole thing is brain scans -- he believes that you can pinpoint a person's specific issues by looking at their brain and then going from there.

But the issue is that since this is sort of his special trick, most insurance companies won't cover the scans, meaning his patients generally would have to pay out-of-pocket to have it done, and after they pay for the scans, he seems to generally recommend supplements, which is convenient because he has his own line of them.

There are plenty of other issues too, but here's two more: this guy has made numerous appearances on Dr. Phil's show and he also claims he can cure Alzheimer's.

So yeah, not so great for Farrah, huh?

We hope that she has gotten at least a little help somewhere in all of this, because as we said, she clearly needs it.

Do you think there's hope for Farrah?