Rob Kardashian and Tyga Team Up, Scoff at Blac Chyna's Child Support Claims

You know what they say about the enemy of your enemy, right?

If so, you'll now understand why Rob Kardashian and Tyga are acting like friends.

Both D-List celebrities, as you may know, have a strong and personal connection to Blac Chyna:

She and Rob share five-year old daughter Dream; while she and Tyga share nine-year old son King.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, Chyna complained over a lack of child support from these exes, writing on Twitter:

"Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars ...my reasons... morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support. I'm a MAMA."

In a second tweet, she added: "Single no support child support."

It didn't take long, though, for both Kardashian and Tyga to clap back -- in factual and humorous fashion.

"I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat," the rapper wrote in the comments section of a screenshot of her tweets. "Why would I pay child support lol."

Kardashian asked the same question.

"I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday."

From there, Tyga simply had to note the difference between the dollar amounts, tagging the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum and playfully asking him:

"how u pay 3k less. Let me kno the plug."

Last month, Kardashian dismissed the 2017 assault and battery lawsuit he filed against Chyna.

The two were off and on for multiple years, each accusing the other at various times of physical and/or emotional abuse.

In this latest case, Rob and Kylie Jenner claimed that Chyna attempted to choke the former with an iPhone cord during an intense fight in December, 2017, which took place at a home owned by Jenner.

Kardashian also alleged that Chyna caused extensive damage to Jenner's home... in excess of $100,000.

After filing the dismissal request, Kardashian said in a statement that he no longer wished to proceed with the litigation for the sake of the former couple's daughter.

He said at the time:

"My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial.

"Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter's sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna."

Tyga and Chyna dated for three years and were briefly engaged before splitting in 2014.

Rob and Chyna -- who were also briefly engaged -- starred in their own reality show, but ultimately broke up in the summer of 2017.

During a February 2021 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Chyna seemed content with the financial arrangements she has with her exes.

Although she admitted she wasn't receiving child support, she explained back then:

"If they're doing their part on their end and I'm doing my part on my end, that's perfectly fine and that's co-parenting."