Debra Danielsen Horrified by Farrah Abraham: It's Not My Fault She's Like This!

Right now, Farrah Abraham is in rehab, claiming that she checked in due to the "trauma" of her most recent arrest.

Aside from the videos of Farrah humiliating herself outside of a nightclub, viewers have also recently seen her on MTV.

Though Farrah has blasted Teen Mom: Family Reunion, the show didn't make her say racist things or clash with everyone she meets.

Farrah's estranged mother, Debra Danielsen, says that she was horrified by her daughter's antics ... but that they're not her fault.

Months before the crossover special aired, we all know how the rest of the cast had reacted to Farrah's arrival.

Poorly. Understandably poorly.

Farrah got called out, called Cory Wharton "ghetto," and reacted to Amber and Maci's kindness by lashing out.

Debra spoke to The Ashley about how she felt seeing her widely reviled daughter's bad behavior on screen.

“When I watched the commercial [for the ‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’ episode with Farrah in it]I was horrified,” she shared.

“And I can’t even watch the full episode," Debra confessed.

"I saw Amber Portwood trying to calm Farrah down," Debra detailed.

"I was proud of Amber," she expressed.

Debra added: "I wanted to reach out and hug Amber and tell her thank you.”

According to Debra, Farrah behaves likes she does because she lacks self-love.

“If people can’t love themselves, it’s very scary," she speculated.

Debra added: "On the inside, that’s causing so much uncertainty. She doesn’t have peace."

Unlike many viewers, Debra says that she was not surprised to see Amber extend that olive branch to Farrah.

“Amber understands that it’s pure hell on the inside when you feel like you don’t have any love or support,” Debra stated.

“And there’s no peace in there," she added. "Amber gets it."

"And Maci, who I respect so much," Debra continued.

"I sent her some text messages and apologized," she revealed.

"And," Debra revealed, she "said Farrah is not herself right now.”

Like the rest of us, Debra watched as the dynamic on screen changed when Farrah arrived.

“I was really proud of the girls [on ‘Family Reunion’] for getting this therapist and making progress," she expressed.

"I’m proud of those women for working on making themselves better,” Deb added.

“But then here comes Farrah into the room," Debra described.

"And," she characterized, "the whole thing changes.”

Farrah has a number of what we will generously call personality quirks that can disrupt any social environment, and not in a good way.

Debra acknowledged that she is often accused of "causing" Farrah to be the unhinged nightmare that she is now.

As usual, she is not taking responsibility for her role in raising Farrah into this.

“What happened on [‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’] is a good example of this,” Debra claimed.

“The people who think I’m crazy and I caused all of this, well, I wasn’t there [on ‘Family Reunion] I wasn’t in the room," Debra argued.

"Otherwise," she claimed, "it would have been a whole different outcome."

Debra continued: "Just as she disrupted the whole episode, you can have a family member who walks in and disrupts the whole family. It’s the same thing.”