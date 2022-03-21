Britney Spears Returns to Instagram, Offers No Explanation of Mysterious Disappearance

Britney Spears fans can be a little overprotective, but we suppose that's to be expected.

After all, these are the same people who detected signs of trouble years ago and were finally validated when Britney waged war against her father and won.

After a chain of events like that, it's only natural that the folks who made the #FreeBritney movement so effective would continue to keep an eye on the pop icon's posts for indications of distress.

And last week, they sounded the alarm when Spears' Instagram page went dark without warning.

Obviously, this was a troubling sign.

Throughout the lonely years of her conservatorship, Britney used social media to communicate with her fans, often relying on coded language so as not to attract the wrong kind of attention.

So when her account disappeared, fans feared the worst.

At first, there was speculation that Britney might have been banned from the site.

According to a new report from TMZ, however, Instagram sources insist that they did not remove Spears' account -- which means that she was the one who took her page down.

That's the bad news.

The good news is that Britney's page is now back up and running, and all of the singer's recent posts are still live.

But if you're curious as to why Ms. Spears decided to take a break from her favorite social media platform -- well, you might be out of luck.

It doesn't look as though Britney has any interest in explaining her absence.

She's under no obligation to do so, of course, but it seems that some fans were hoping for some assurance that everything is okay.

Brit's latest post features more pics from her recent Hawaiian vacation with Sam Asghari.

It's the sort of content that Britney posts on a regular basis, but this time, fans are convinced that she's sharing older photos for a very special reason.

Yes, commenters are once again convinced that Britney is pregnant.

"Are you pregnant?" one person asked, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

"Got something to tell us?" another asked.

"GIRL, thought you were pregnant!" a third a third person asked, while a fourth observed:

"I think she's been subtly hinting she is. If she’s pregnant that would explain a lot,"

The thinking here seems to be that Britney is sharing pics from past vacations because her baby bump would be visible in more recent photos.

We can see the reasoning behind it, but it's still a bit of a stretch.

Of course, Brit has stated that she wants to have a kid with Asghari now that she's finally free to make her own decisions regarding her body and her reproductive rights.

We wish Sam and Britney all the luck in the world, should the couple decide to start a family together.

But we also wish them all the privacy in the world.

Folks, we know it's an exciting time, but maybe just ease up and let Britney share the news if and when she's ready to do so.

If the past year has taught us anything, it's that this is one pop icon who has no interest in keeping secrets from her fans.