Britney Spears' Instagram Goes Dark After Blasting Dad for Hijacking Her Life

For months, Britney Spears has used her Instagram as a tool of liberation and self-expression.

The majority of her adult life was spent in a gilded cage, denied her human rights. She is making up for lost time.

This week, Britney called out her disgraced father, Jamie Spears, for how he stole control of her brand, her identity, and her life.

Britney's Instagram has since gone dark, leaving many fans to wonder if she deleted her page.

On Monday, March 14, Britney Spears took to Instagram in a now-deleted post.

“The first day my dad became a conservator I will never forget !!!” she reflected.

Britney recalled: “He said sit down in that chair … we’re going to have a talk …”

“He said ‘I’m Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on,'" Britney described.

"And ever since that day," she admitted, "I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me."

Britney added: "I was never the same.”

“But oh geez !!!!” Britney remarked.“13 years later and I say damn I got through it !!!!”

She even went on to admit that, despite the horror of her conservatorship, the "deep angst" of it helped her to feel "alive."

When you have one major focus and goal, like obtaining your personal freedom, it captures your attention and passion.

By the way, Britney's description of being taunted by Jamie lines up almost exactly with previous reporting.

In July of 2021, Ronan Farrow's report for The New Yorker described just that, via family friend Jacqueline Butcher.

She said that Jamie would call Britney "fat," a "whore," a "terrible mother," and would proclaim: "I am Britney Spears!" early in the conservatorship.

“If I told you when you were 17 that 9 years from now your dad is going to take over your whole career if you do this record," Britney wrote.

She asked: "What the hell do you think [you] would have said ????”

“Not NO BUT HELL NO!!!” Britney proclaimed. Of course, she could not have known her father's designs for her at that time.

On Wednesday morning, Britney's Instagram account vanished.

She had been calling out her father, the way that she was forced to work while under his control, and more.

Britney had also spoken very frankly about how much her sons had grown up, even speaking -- as mothers sometimes do -- of how she recalled breastfeeding them as babies.

Some quickly panicked, wondering if Instagram had shut down her account over her photos or if sinister forces were trying to delete the account.

(The second seemed unlikely ... the conservatorship is over, and no one but Instagram can tell Britney what she can or cannot post anymore)

TMZ received confirmation that Britney's Instagram was not shut down by the company itself, indicating that the deletion was most likely Britney's doing.

Perhaps Britney felt that she had said too much, or shown too much, or otherwise just needed a social media break.

Alternatively, it is possible that the cruel comments that she so often receives got to her. Trolls can be merciless.

Either way, the deletion came without warning. Fans hope that this is only temporary. We all hope that Britney remains well.