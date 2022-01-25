Britney Spears Celebrates Freedom on Vacation With Sam Asghari: I Feel Pregnant!

Britney Spears is living her best life.

After 13 years of virtual imprisonment in a conservatorship that prevented her from making the most basic decisions about her own life, the pop icon is finally free to do as she pleases.

And fans are loving the fact that Brit is taking full advantage of her newfound independence -- but there have been some bumps along the way.

The singer is currently on vacation in Hawaii with fiance Sam Asghari, and while she seems to be having a good time, the trip has not been without its complications.

Brit updated fans with a bikini photo accompanied by a lengthy caption in which she described some unpleasant health issues that she's experienced during her time in Maui:

"I think I have a small bug … the only thing that is similar to this feeling is when I was pregnant … it’s the nausea that is the worst," Spears wrote.

"It’s like I can’t wake up so I go to the gym trying to wake my system up !!! It’s like clock work," the pop icon continued.

Brit has tried to portray her vacation in a positive light despite the tummy troubles.

But apparently, she's really been suffering:

"I break my first sweat then I go to the bathroom and throw up … it’s absolutely horrible but then I stay at the gym because I don’t want to go home and lay sick in bed," Spears continued.

"I keep going and night I go dancing and my system starts to get clarity," she added.

"Dude … this has been going on for a month and if someone has this you’re not alone !!! I’ve lost 2 pounds and that’s a lot for my body."

Now, anytime Britney mentions pregnancy, fans lose their minds.

This has been especially true in recent months, as many are convinced that Spears and Sam Asghari are planning to have a kid together.

Britney obviously hasn't made any sort of announcement, but some folks believe that she's hinted at a desire to have a third child in the very near future.

Specifically, they point to a comment she made shortly after her conservatorship came to an end back in November.

Spears said that she planned to celebrate for "two months" after a judge awarded her her freedom.

Why the time limit?

Well, it's possible that Britney was simply planning to enjoy the holidays and her Hawaiian vacay before getting down to business with a new album or tour.

But many believed that she was hinting at her hope to become pregnant sometime in 2022.

They're convinced that once the celebratory period comes to an end -- which should be any day now -- Britney and Sam are planning to get down to the business of having a baby.

Hawaii probably would've been a great place to start the process -- unfortunately, it sounds like Britney's digestive tract had other plans.

But don't worry, if Britney and Sam want to have a baby, we doubt a little stomach bug will stop them.

In fact, after all that Ms. Spears has overcome in the past year, we're sure she won't be allowing anything to stand in the way of her goals!