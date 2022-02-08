Britney Spears Deletes Dance Video Amid Tumultuous Hawaiian Vacation

These days, Britney Spears' life is more stable than its been in years.

Shortly after her 13-year conservatorship came to an end, the singer got engaged to Sam Asghari and announced to the world that she plans to make up for lost time by living more openly and honestly than ever before.

In other words, Britney is finally free -- and her fans don't have to worry about her the way they've been worrying about her for the past decade or more.

But old habits die hard.

Some folks are still dissecting Spears' every post for signs of trouble.

And if you go looking for trouble hard enough, you're bound to find it from time to time.

Currently, Britney is on vacation in Hawaii with Asghari by her side.

Sounds pretty perfect, right?

Well, sadly, the trip has seen its share of ups and downs.

The trouble began last week, when Brit took to Instagram to complain of a mild illness.

"I think I have a small bug … the only thing that is similar to this feeling is when I was pregnant … it’s the nausea that is the worst," Spears wrote.

"I break my first sweat then I go to the bathroom and throw up … it’s absolutely horrible but then I stay at the gym because I don’t want to go home and lay sick in bed," Britney continued.

Spars tried to portray her vacation in a positive light despite the tummy troubles, but apparently she was really suffering.

These days, she's feeling better, but fans are still concerned about her content.

On Monday, Britney posted one of her signature dance videos ... and then quickly deleted it.

“Yellow hello !!!! So the gym in Maui was beautiful and working out is way better in Maui especially when you can squeeze in ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ movements outside by the fountain !!!! Pssss had to do the hula dance !!!” Spears captioned the clip, according to Hollywood Life.

An hour later, Britney posted a vide of herself enduring a punishing workout.

Yet again, the clip was live for only a few hours before Spears took it down.

“So I was a little too excited for my trip to Maui !!!! I might have over done it a bit …. I mean I was extremely excited to be there !!!! Here’s me at the gym doing an intense workout … I’m sweating A LOT !!!!” Britney captioned her second video.

“Honestly after being that sick before I have the need to survive in a different way !!!! Being present in the utmost way !!!!! Pushing it just a TOUCH does wonders in my opinion…God speed … God speed

Hey, it's nice to see Britney so excited about her fitness.

We just hope she's not pushing herself too hard.

For so long, the pop icon was severely restricted in just about every aspect of her life.

So it makes sense that she's going all out in her effort to make up for lost time.

But hopefully, she hasn't forgotten how to slow down and enjoy a vacation.