Khloe Kardashian on Tristan Thompson Cheating, Sucking a Whole Lot: I Have No Regrets!

Khloe Kardashian has no illusions about Tristan Thompson.

She has no defense for what the professional basketball player has done to her over the years.

But here's the thing:

Khloe Kardashian doesn't have any regrets, either.

On Friday, February 4, the veteran reality star shared an image that read as follows:

"In life we do things.

"Some we wish we had never done. Some we wish we could replay a million times in our heads.

"But the all make us who we are, and in the end they shape every detail about it."

Without citing Thompson by name, the messaged continued:

"If we were to reverse any of them we wouldn't be the person we are.

"So just live, make mistakes, have wonderful memories.

"But never second guess who you are, where you've been and most importantly where you're going."

This is a great attitude for one to possess, of course.

It can just be a challening one to fully grasp.

Khloe's post hit the Internet a few weeks after Thompson confirmed that he had fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols... a woman who is suing him for pregnancy and child-related expenses.

In response to the scandal, Tristan issued a public apology to his famous ex-girlfriend last month that mentionned the "heartache and humiliation I have caused you."

"Khloe, you don't deserve this," Tristan said in a statement released on January 3.

"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you.

"Regardless of what you may think.

"Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

To a number of people, however, these words ring pretty darn hollow.

Thompson cheated on Khloe back when she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

She managed to forget the perpetually horny baller, though, eventually inviting him back into her bed... only for Thompson to cheat again.

After yet another reconciliation, it came out late last year that Thompson cheated on Khloe AGAIN, this time by slipping it to Nichols in March 2021.

This guy simply can't keep his penis to himself -- or to the woman he vowed to be loyal to, that is.

Kardashian, meanwhile, is yet to directly address Thompson's latest instance of infidelity, choosing instead to publish cryptic quotes such as the one above.

We all know what she's referring to when she does so, however.

For his part, Tristan has mostly kept a low-profile amid the paternity lawsuit and controversy.

Late last month, he shared a mysterious quote of how own, writing on social media:

"Sometimes you don't realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness.

"Hide from your demons and they'll slowly destroy your potential… Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset."

That sounds all well and good and hopeful.

But it thankfully sounds as if Khloe has learned her lesson.

Tristan can write whatever he wants online, we all know what will happen the next time he's faced with basically any set of boobs in a private setting:

He'll take his ball straight to the affiliated hole; and, no, we're not talking about basketball here, folks!