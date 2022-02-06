Kylie Jenner Welcomes Baby #2 with Travis Scott!

He. Or. She. Is. HERE!

On Sunday night, Kylie Jenner announced to the world that she and Travis Scott had welcomed their second child into the world, doing so in reserved and yet adorable fashion.

"2/2/22," wrote Kylie as a simple caption to the photo below, which features a black-and-white image of the newborn's hand.

Neither Kylie nor Travis revealed any further details.

We don't know the brand new human's name, gender, height or weight.

We'll likely learn these tidbits in the near future, but Jenner was famously and understanably private about both this pregnancy, as well as the one before it.

She and Scott are also parents to a four-year old girl named Stormi, who celebrated her birthday just a day before her sibling arrived last week.

Most celebrity gossip outlets confirmed Kylie was expecting again last August, while she confirmed as much via a baby bump photo on Instagram a month later.

Jenner's family and friends, meanwhile, posted their congratulations on the addition in the comments section of Kylie's latest post.

"Mommy of two life ❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼," Kourtney Kardashian wrote, while Kris Jenner added: "Angel Pie."

E! News, for its part, just updated its story to confiirm Kylie gave birth to a boy.

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," a source told People Magazine last year.

"She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private.

"She has only spent time with close friends and family."

Scott, for his part, remarked on his girlfriend's bombshell news today with one blue heart emoji and six brown heart emojis.

The quiet couple confirmed Jenner's pregnancy in early September via a 90-second video montage shared to Kylie's Instagram in which he was seen holding a positive pregnancy test before Travis hugged her stomach.

The precious footage also depicted the stars at an OBGYN appointment... as well as Stormi adorably handing her grandmother an envelope containing a sonogram.

Overall, it's been quite the journey for Jenner and Scott to get to this parenting point.

They started dating in 2017, yet broke up two years after welcoming their first child together.

However, as the makeup mogul and rapper continued to co-parent Stormi, they kept getting closer and closer, eventually rekindling their romance.

"They picked up right where they left off," an insider told E! News over the summer.

"Neither of them has been interested in anyone else over the last year and really love being a family unit together."

Jenner scarcely talked about the baby on the way over the past several months.

Ahead of the calendar flipping to 2022, though, she shared a black-and-white image of herself on Instagram, posing with her hands atop her growing baby bump.

"As 2022 is approaching i've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held," she wrote alongside the snapshot.

"I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life."

Added the 24-year at the time:

"I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time."

CONGRATULATIONS TO KYLIE AND TRAVIS ON THEIR BUNDLE OF MIRACULOUS JOY!