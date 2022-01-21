Tristan Thompson: I'm Gonna Face Down My Demons, I Swear!

Tristan Thompson has stopped living in denial.

We'll give him that much at least.

On Friday, the professional basketball player and incessantly horny cheater shared a cryptic message on Instagram.

And it certainly makes it sound as if Thompson is aware that he's got some rather huge issues.

"Sometimes you don't realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness," the 30-year-old, concluding as follows:

"Hide from your demons and they'll slowly destroy your potential. Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset."

This marks the first time Tristan has spoken out on this platform since admitting that he recently fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

Thompson had initially tried to distract the public from this truth, alleging that Nichols slept around and denying any allegations that the two carried in any sort of real romantic relationship.

Nicols, as you likely know by now, sued Thompson for paternity a few months ago.

Hence how this entire scandal was brought to light.

Back on January 3, Tristan -- who shares a daughter with Khloe Kardashian and a son with ex Jordyn Craig -- informed the world of a DNA test that revealed the truth:

He is, indeed, the dad of Maralee's baby boy, who was born in late November.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the Sacramento Kings power forward said in a statement.

“Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

Previously, Thompson had allegedly told Nichols that he wasn't going to play any role in the life of this child, even offering her $75,000 in hush money.

Thompson also addressed Khloe in this same message -- because he cheated on her (for approximately the 79th time) upon sleeping with Nichols in early 2021.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this.

"You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.

"You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote.

Concluded Thompson at the time:

“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think.

"Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Timeline-wise, court paperwork states that Tristan earlier said he and Maralee had sex on his birthday in March 2021 during a "hook up," as he put it.

Khloe and Tristan broke up last spring after reconciling in fall 2020.

As for Nichols, who works as an Instagram model?

"I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship," she told E! News a few weeks ago.

She added to this outlet:

"Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son.

"I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment."

And as for Khloe?

It sounds like she is finally done with Tristan Thompson. For good.