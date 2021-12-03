Tristan Thompson: Sued for Paternity! Accused of Cheating on Khloe... Again!

Tristan Thompson is not playing very much for the Sacramento Kings this season.

The power forward is only averaging 14 minutes per game.

Have no worries, though.

It's now been made more evident than ever before that Thompson has been playing around plenty off the court.

By which we mean the following:

Tristan Thompson has been accused of fathering yet another child!

According to The Daily Mail, a Houston-based personal trainer named Maralee Nichols is suing Thompson for child support because she claims to be pregnant with his impending baby.

The child was supposedly conceived on Thompson’s 30th birthday in March, based on the filed paperwork -- and, yes, Tristan was in a relationship at that time with Khloe Kardashian.

Per these same documents, Thompson has acknowledged having intercourse with Nichols several times at a hotel after the pair attended a party together.

However, he claims these were just one-night romps between the sheets.

Conversely, Nichols alleges that her romantic entanglement with the horny basketball player started "five months” before his 30th birthday.

She also allegges that it involved Nichols traveling to California on multiple occasions and even continued after she got pregnant.

At one point in the filing, Kardashian is even mentioned by name.

In Tristan's statement, which was signed on August 5, the long-time reality star is referred to as Thompson’s “ex-girlfriend” and the mother of his child, True Thompson.

Thompson also has a son with another ex-girlfriend named Jordan Craig.

In November, Thompson filed an emergency motion for confidentiality order and motion to seal file.

According to these documents, obtained by Page Six, the confidentiality order was granted, but his motion to seal the records were denied.

Hence why they've now been made public.

Nichols, meanwhile, is due to give birth this weekendd.

Thompson and Kardashian were off and on for years.

They broke up not long after Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe when she was pregnant with their daughter, True, and then got back together.

Then they broke up again after Thompson was spotted making out with family friend Jordyn Woods.

And then they got back together and broke up again after Instagram model Sydney Chase came forward and claimed in an April interview that he had slept with her in the fall.

To Khloe's credit, she has scarcely trashed Thompson in public.

She has kept her ex in her life and, more importantly, in the life of their child.

“They’re getting along. There is no drama,” a source recently told The New York Post of Kardashian and Thompson, adding that “everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting.”

Neither Khloe nor Tristan has yet commented on this paternity lawsuit.