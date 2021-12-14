Kanye West: Paperwork Can't Stop Me from Winning Back Kim! She's Still My Wife!

The entire world knows that Kim Kardashian's marriage is over.

She filed papers asking that her legal ties to Kanye West be ended immediately, even before custody and property are settled.

There is only one person who doesn't seem to think that it's over: Ye himself.

Kanye doesn't care what Kim files in court; he's intent on working things out and is insistent that Kim is still his wife.

An inside source spoke to People about the troubled rapper's feelings as Kim Kardashian works to sever their marital ties.

According to the insider, family and marriage are "important" to Kanye as concepts.

Kanye thinks of himself as a "family man at heart."

The source says that Kanye insists that his "love and commitment" to Kim and to their four children "will never change."

Unfortunately, he feels that Kim doesn't get a say in that.

"He's not giving up without a fight," the insider shared.

"Kim is the mother of his children," the source pointed out.

"And," the insider said, "he's not going to just let that go."

"No matter if they're husband and wife," the source claimed, "they'll always support each other."

"Her recent filing," the insider stated, "or any filing for that matter doesn't mean he's going to stop fighting."

According to the source, Kanye is steadfastly determined "to win her back."

Weird that he didn't put in that kind of effort over the past, like, five years of their marriage.

"Despite the recent filing by Kim," the insider noted, "Kanye hasn't lost hope to be with Kim again."

"As he goes out more and he's holding events and concerts," the source explained.

The insider shared that "he's always inviting Kim and will continue to do so."

"His sole priority is making sure she's taken care of," the source alleged.

"And," the insider continued, "treated like a queen."

The source added that this remains his priority "whether they're married or not."

"That will always be a priority," the insider claimed.

"And," the source added, "that will never change."

In other words, Kim should brace herself, because her ex is never going to take the hint.

Kanye spent years making a fool of Kim.

Even if the allegations of rampant cheating are untrue, his public statements are already well known.

From wild conspiracy theories to outlandish statements to blurting out hurtful things to his absurd run for office, it was too much for any marriage.

Now, Kanye seems to have moved on from embarrassing his wife to embarrassing only himself.

On Thursday, he made an overture during "Runaway," asking "specifically, Kimberly" to "run right back to me, baby."

Kim was physically present in the audience. So were two of their children. That is simply not okay.

An inside source warned that Kim "knows where Kanye's head is" these days.

However, whether he can accept it or not, she "has moved on."

"She knows it's difficult for Kanye to deal with," the insider admitted.

"She isn't surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him," the source added.

According to the insider, "She is just trying to be respectful about it."

It would be nice to see him return that courtesy, don't you think?