Kanye West and Julia Fox: Dating!

Well, it looks like Pete Davidson can breathe a little easier today.

As you probably know, Pete is dating Kim Kardashian, and for a while there, Kanye West was majorly interfering with their relationship.

Kanye was trying to win Kim back, and not being the least bit subtle about it -- but it looks like the rapper has finally moved on.

In fact, West has followed in Kim's footsteps by landing a New York hipster icon of his own.

We know the pre-pandemic days seem like a million years ago, but if you can think back to the very beginning of 2020 -- a time when people would've looked at you like you were crazy if you wore a surgical mask in public -- you'll recall that the Adam Sandler-Safdie brothers film Uncut Gems became a surprise indie hit.

On film Twitter and other corners of the internet where weirdos gather to obsess about these things, Julia Cox -- who played Sandler's side-piece in the film -- became an overnight sensation.

Now, according to a new report from TMZ, Kanye and Julia are dating.

Sources tell the site that West and Fox were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner at Miami hot spot Carbone on Saturday night.

Since that was New Year's Day, it's safe to assume these two spent the entire holiday weekend together.

Which means this is probably more than just a casual hook-up situation.

It would be a bit strange for Kanye to move on so quickly after he was just rapping on stage about winning Kim back last month, but Yeezy's not exactly a conventional dude.

Insiders tell TMZ that Kanye currently "seems happier now than he has in a long, long time."

But that doesn't mean the situation is without its complications.

Just last week, Kanye bought a house right across the street from Kim's.

His reps say it's for co-parenting purposes, but insiders insisted that he was still trying to win her back at the time the deal was closed.

“Kanye really wanted to buy a home near Kim and their kids to be close to them,” a source close to the situation tells Entertainment Tonight.

“Kanye saw a house on Kim's block was on the market and jumped at the chance to get it.”

The insider added that West “thinks it will be easier to co-parent with Kim if they live close to each other” but he “also still wants to win [Kim] back.”

“Kanye believes he still has a chance,” the source continued.

As for Fox, she's got some ex drama of her own.

The actress welcomed her first child earlier this year, and just last week she unleashed an Instagram rant against her baby daddy.

“This man left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair,” Fox wrote.

“He 1000 percent intentionally got me pregnant, It’s a blessing. I’m happy about it. I would not change it,” she continued.

Julia went to reveal that she was shocked upon learning the extent of her then-partners partying.

“I can’t even do it anymore. I just don’t want my son f–ked up cuz he feels like his dad was absent or loved alcohol and partying more than him,” she added before requesting the "best custody lawyers in NYC."

Now, introducing Kanye to the equation probably won't make Fox's life less dramatic.

But at least he can help out with those money troubles!