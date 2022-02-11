Mackenzie McKee: MTV Lied to Me and Disrespected Me! (But I Pray They Take Me Back!)

Mackenzie McKee would like to speak her truth.

Perhaps lost to some in the return of Farrah Abraham to the Teen Mom franchise, along with the violence and shenanigans her return has stirred up, is the fact that McKee does NOT appear on the new Family Reunion spinoff.

Speaking this week to The Sun, however?

The veteran Teen Mom OG star made it clear this absence has not been lost on herr. Not by a long shot.

"MTV was there when my first child was born and they were a huge part of my mom. They always respected my mom and my mom always loved them," McKee said to open a lengthy interview with this publication, making a reference to the parent she lost two years ago to cancer.

Mackenzie went on to connect the passing of Angie to her snub from Teen Mom: Family Reunion, an eight-part series that features numerous cast members from across various Teen Mom variations.

Says the mother of three:

"It hurt and broke me how my mom gave them the last breath of her life, yet after I had opened up my life to them, when my voice didn't sound like theirs, there was no more respect for me."

McKee, who was part of 16 & Pregnant way back in the day, says she's now "bawling" over what the network has done to her, expounding as follows:

"It's the lies I'm upset about.

"It's not being a part of the [Family Reunion] group that I'm upset about, which is why I've kept my mouth shut because I don't want people to be like, 'Oh, she's just jealous.'

"I was disappointed they told me it was a few select people from each show and that it had nothing to do with one being left out, which is not true."

The ongoing spinoff stars Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Leah Messer, Jade Cline, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, Caelyn Balterriea and Cheyenne Floyd.

"I'm so confused. I was the only one not invited and they refused to say that out loud. But it's fine, I'm over it," McKee now tells The Sun, sounding very much like someone not over it.

"I'm not going to be petty like that."

McKee then really hammered home the passing of Angie, who died after a brave battle with brain cancer.

"I don't understand. This show was about people who have problems with each other and people who need therapy, and I'm the one who had a dead mom.

"MTV tries to cover a girls' storyline about mental health, but they really don't care about you."

What does this rant mean forr McKee's future as a Teen Mom OG anchor?

She's afraid there might not be one.

Mackenzie claims she hasn't been contacted about a new season, although she's "praying" producers soon reach out and invite her back for another run.

A final run, perhaps?

"The show is obviously coming to an end with us not being teenagers anymore," McKee said to close out her chat with The Sun, concluding:

"You never know when the last season is going to be."