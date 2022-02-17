Angelina Pivarnick Accused of Leaking Infamous Bridesmaids' Speech as Revenge Against Snooki, JWoww!

These days, when the topic of her marriage comes up, the discussion usually revolves around Angelina Pivarnick's impending divorce from Chris Larangeira.

But shortly after the couple exchanged vows back in 2019, it was the wedding itself that had fans talking.

As you'll probably recall, the bridesmaids' speech delivered by Snooki, JWoww, and Deena Nicole Cortese drew major controversy thanks to the trios' failed jokes at Angelina's expense.

The allegations of cruelty and bullying led Snooki to quit the show that made her famous, and while she eventually returned to Jersey Shore, she still describes the public backlash as an intensely painful experience.

So you can imagine her surprise at new claims that Angelina released the content of the speech in an effort to ruin her roommates' lives and get back them for years of perceived mistreatment.

When the entire episode aired and fans saw the speech in context, the girls' insults seemed much less harsh.

But the audio leaked months ahead of time, and a new report from The Sun claims that was all Pivarnick's doing.

The UK tabloid reports that Pivarnick "told her now estranged husband Chris Larangeira that she was the one who secretly shared audio of her bridesmaids' over-the-top speeches."

Angelina retweeted the article, commenting simply, "LIES," but it seems that her castmates are not buying her denial.

"Just stop @angelinamtvjs your own husband told us you did this… please just stop," tweeted Jenni "JWoww" Farley.

"To think she swore on her animals lives she didn't leak it I feel like this friendship we have has been based on a lie," Deena added.

"I've been there for her..and now I know she deliberately did something to hurt me ... makes me sad. unfortunately I know the source n know it is in fact true."

"Damn this hurts," wrote Snooki.

"I had to take a mental break from this show because i truly thought i ruined her wedding and hurt her. We’ve all been there for her trying to make things right and this s--t hurts."

Angelina's alleged decision to try and turn the public against her castmates is made even worse by the fact that she allegedly approved of the content of the speech ahead of the wedding.

“Angelina and Chris had a heads up about what these speeches were, and the general content of them," a source told The Sun.

"Everyone was totally on board with what was set to be said."

And the jokes, while harsh, were in keeping with the tone of the insults that the Shore cast often exchanges with one another.

“Angelina, you're the lice to my hair," Deena said.

“You're the fly to my s--t," Nicole added.

“You are the trash to our bags," Jenni chimed in.

Rough stuff, but no worse than the shade that Angelina has thrown at Vinny Guadagnino and others over the course of her years on the show.

As for why Larangeira would spread latest rumors got started, Pivarnick says the move is nothing more than the latest shady tactic in an increasingly messy divorce:

"It's my husband trying to sabotage me. He is walking around trying to sabotage me and to gain sympathy from strangers," Pivarnick told The Sun.

"He is trying to get me fired off the show with lies."

Now, Angelina probably won't get fired on the basis of these allegations.

But it's possible that her castmates will make life so uncomfortable for her that she'll leave the show of her own volition.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.