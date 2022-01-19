Varya Malina Keeps Trying to Make Fans Sympathize with Geoffrey Paschel

While convicted abuser Geoffrey Paschel awaits sentencing, Varya Malina has gone mask-off in support of him.

Though Geoffrey is behind bars where he belongs, Varya continues to attempt to spin his image favorably.

She has even dragged down other 90 Day Fiance cast members with her.

Varya's latest stab at rehabilitating Geoffrey in the public eye involves an emotional message the he sent from jail.

In June of 2019, Geoffrey Paschel was arrested following the brutal domestic assault against his then-fiancee, a fourth grade teacher.

Her face and body were covered in gruesome injuries, her blood smeared throughout the house.

In October of 2021, after ample evidence including her courageous testimony was presented at trial, Geoffrey was convicted.

Ever have a friend who seems great, but her boyfriend or husband sucks so much that you reconsider how you view her?

That, for countless 90 Day Fiance fans, is Varya Malina.

Pity for what Geoffrey put her through on screen has turned to disgust in recent months over her unwavering support for the convicted abuser.

Initially, when Geoffrey was convicted, Varya fled Instagram, either out of shame or to avoid backlash.

Unfortunately, she made the unwise and frankly immoral decision to return to the platform and shower him with open support.

As we noted, Varya dragged others down with her, including Natalie Mordovtseva.

Geoffrey's sentencing hearing was initially scheduled for December 3, just about two months after his conviction.

However, like his trial before it, the sentencing was postponed.

Currently expected for February, Geoffrey's sentencing hearing awaits -- and he faces a minimum of 12 years behind bars.

Varya has seemingly taken up as Geoffrey's courier of messages as well as his champion.

Recently, she shared a glimpse at the gravesite of Geoffrey's late son, Kazhem, who passed away in 2018.

Varya shared that she had decorated the tombstone with a Christmas tree.

Varya shared a look at where a critic who perceived the behavior as ghoulish had called her "disgusting."

However, Varya shared an emotional message from Geoffrey that was clearly sent from behind bars.

Geoffrey was expressing gratitude for what she had done and affirming his love for Varya.

Varya has also shared glimpses of Geoffrey on her social media.

Some are throwbacks while others are rare looks at him during his incarceration.

Even if Geoffrey cannot post himself, it seems that the 90 Day Fiance world cannot escape reminders of him.

Hopefully, that will change some time after his sentencing.

While Geoffrey faces a minimum of 12 years behind bars, he could potentially face much more time.

Geoffrey has been accused by multiple exes (including two ex-wives) of this kind of brutality, but that is unlikely to factor into the sentence.

As for Varya, it's not that people think that Varya is just as bad for supporting Geoffrey as Geoffrey is for being up a woman he once claimed to love.

Guilt by association is not the same as real guilt, and abusers like Geoffrey are often talented manipulators and liars.

However, it is crushingly disappointing to see Varya -- or anyone -- stand by this monster, particularly after he was convicted by a jury of his peers.