Varya Malina Kisses Photo of Convicted Scumbag Geoffrey Paschel Ahead of Sentencing

In early October of 2021, disgraced former 90 Day Fiance star Geoffrey Paschel was convicted for a brutal 2019 assault.

He is currently behind bars and awaits sentencing.

To the collective horror of many, Varya Malina has not condemned him for his violent crimes. Quite the opposite.

In fact, her greatest wish for the New Year appears to be that she can be reunited with her monstrous love.

Varya Malina took to Instagram to share an 11-second video of herself celebrating the New Year.

As part of a crowd -- it is unclear on the context -- she holds up a photo of Geoffrey and kisses it.

In light of what Geoffrey did to his former fiancee just a short time before filming with Varya, that is twisted.

Varya also included a lengthy and, out of context, genuinely thoughtful and informative caption.

"New Year’s Eve Kiss," her post began.

"You must be aware of the thing," Varya wrote, "that what you do on New Year’s Day is thought to have an impact on the rest of the year."

"In ancient times, Romans and Germans would remove their masks at midnight," Varya noted.

"And," she continued, "kisses were supposed to cleanse each other of evil."

"When numerous Germans immigrated to the US during the 1800s," Varya wrote, "they brought the kiss along with them."

"The meaning of it slightly has changed in time," Varya acknowledged.

"Now," she reflected, "it most likely is meant to wish good luck going into the next year."

It is true that many traditions evolve over time, especially when adapted by new cultures.

"Fast forward to 2021, and the kiss has become one of the biggest must-haves in American culture," Varya opined.

Sh wrote that this has had the effect of the kiss "turning into one of the most romantic moments a person can have."

Varya advised: "Look no further than movies like New Year's Eve and When Harry Met Sally for evidence."

"I had my New Year’s Eve kiss," Varya wrote, "and made my wish."

"Who did you kiss last night?" she asked.

For millions of Americans, it was no one, because the pandemic has made dating and mingling so difficult and dangerous.

The line about Varya making her wish may be as alarming as her choice of a kissing partner.

The implication, many commenters have observed, is that she hopes that Geoffrey will be free as soon as possible.

Considering the brutal violence of which he is capable, that would be a horror.

In June of 2019, Geoffrey was engaged to a Fourth Grade teacher named Kristen Wilson.

He carried out a vicious and bloody attack on her, inflicting gruesome injuries and smearing blood throughout her home.

Geoffrey also prevented her from dialing 911. It was only when she had the chance to escape that Kristen was able to seek help.

The same courage that Kristen showed when she fled to a neighbor's house was also on display in court.

There, she testified against the monster who did this to her.

That same week, Geoffrey was found guilty by a jury of his peers.

Geoffrey's sentencing was initially scheduled for early December.

That hearing was then pushed back a few months, and is expected to take place in February.

Our hearts go out to all survivors -- and other victims -- of domestic violence.

It is unclear why Varya can stomach the sight of Geoffrey, let alone actually love him, after hearing who he is.

Many serial abusers (Geoffrey had a long list of accusers before his 2019 arrest) are skilled manipulators, convincing their next partner that they are plagued by vindictive liars.

We hope that Varya is one day able to see Geoffrey for who and what he is, just as a jury of his peers did.