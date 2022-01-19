Bringing Up Bates: Suddenly Canceled by UPtv! (Is Josh Duggar to Blame?)

Josh Duggar may have claimed a few more victims.

We mean no disrespect to the individuals whose lives have been permanently impacted by this convicted sex offender.

But it's hard not to relate the following piece of shocking news to this disgraced father of seven:

UPtv has announced it will no longer air Bringing Up Bates.

“We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates season 11 on UPtv as planned as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon,” executives confirmed on Tuesday.

“When we premiered Bringing Up Bates, the series was focused on parents with 19 kids who were teenagers and young children.

"The cameras were there to capture the love, laughs and big life moments, as the family continued to grow.

"Thank you to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates for welcoming viewers into your family’s home over the past ten seasons."

New episodes of the reality show were expected to premiere in February.

Why the sudden cancelation decision? At this last minute-moment?

Many observers believe producers were under pressure to disassociate the network from these family members because they're close friends with the Duggars.

Just over a month ago, of course, Josh Duggar was found guilty of downloading sexually graphic photos and videos of minors; he faces up to 40 years in jail.

Concluded the producers yesterday:

“Thank you to the fans who tuned in every Thursday night to be part of the journey. We’re looking forward to continuing to uplift you with our programming in the future."

In a statement to Us Weekly, meanwhile, the Bates family did not mention Josh Duggar.

Nor did they sound bitter about this shocking development.

“As the next year begins, our family will be experiencing a lot of new changes," the Bates have said in response.

"One of the biggest changes for us is that the network will be moving toward producing more scripted family shows and will not be renewing a contract to film new Bringing Up Bates episodes.

"We realize God’s timing is always perfect, and we are looking forward to what the future holds for our own family, as well as the network!"

The relatives continued as follows...

The last ten seasons of filming with Bringing Up Bates have been an amazing journey for our family.

We never expected or aspired to be on TV, but we are forever grateful to UP for all of the friendships we have formed as a result.

Filming and opening up our home has been both rewarding and challenging, but there are not enough words we could say to show appreciation for the amazing film crew and all of the staff who have invested so much time into making this show possible.

They have become family and have impacted us forever.

We are also grateful for all of the encouragement we have received over the years from those who have watched the show and have reached out to message us or pray for us.

The reality stars concluded:

“Most of all, we are thankful to God for the experiences we’ve shared together as a family and for the lessons we’ve learned along the way. We feel very blessed to have these memories.

"We look forward to the next chapters of life unfolding before us with lots of new adventures.

"We promise to keep you updated on our lives in the days ahead and pray that God will richly bless each of you.

"Our greatest desire is that we would each strive to learn more about God and to grow in His grace."

Bringing Up Bates premiered in 2015, focusing on Gil Bates, Kelly Bates and their 19 children. (Sound familiar?)

The family was previously featured on TLC’s United Bates of America, which ran for one season in 2012.

As recently as this past September, it sounded very much as if the series would return for Season 11.

Said Hector Campos, vice president of content strategy and programming at UPtv, at the time:

"Bringing Up Bates continues to outperform its prior seasons in the ratings because the Bates are beloved by our viewers and fans who watch the series weekly and engage with the family on social media."

Could Bringing Up Bates get picked up by another network?

Yes. That remains a possibility.

Elsewhere, meanwhile, Tuesday concluded with something positive and exciting for this same family:

Erin Bates and Chad Paine just welcomed their fifth child!