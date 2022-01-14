Kanye West Threatens Pete Davidson In New Song: I'm Gonna Beat His Ass!

Well, we think it's safe to say everyone saw this coming.

Yes, from the moment the world learned that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating, we've all been anticipating the inevitable Kanye West tantrum.

At first, Kanye devoted his attention to winning Kim back, but he was pretty much the only person on the planet who thought he had any chance of success on that front.

When West started dating Julia Fox, we briefly thought that he might have moved on from his petty past and that for once in his life, he would take the high road and put someone else's happiness ahead of his own.

How wrong we were!

Kanye recently collaborated on a new track with rapper The Game, and according to leaked snippets from the recording session, Pete is still at the forefront of Yeezy's mind.

"God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass," Kanye raps, presumably referring to the car crash that nearly claimed his life before his rap career took off.

As for the part about Pete -- well, there's not much room for misinterpretation there.

It seems that Kanye feels that it's his mission in life to kick the crap out Kim's new boo.

The song, titled "My Life Was Never Eazy" is set to be released at midnight tonight, so it's possible that it'll undergo some revisions before then.

Perhaps Kanye will have some second thoughts about physically threatening his estranged wife's new boyfriend, especially since he and his ex have yet to hammer out a custody agreement, and West's recent behavior is unlikely to do him any favors in family court.

In addition to the threat against Pete, West was allegedly involved in an incident of actual violence earlier this week.

Kanye is being investigated for assault following allegations that he punched an autograph-seeker around 3 am on Thursday morning.

No charges have been filed yet, but if cops decide to arrest the rapper, he could wind up facing jail time.

Needless to say, dude is having a very erratic week, even by Kanye standards.

Cutting the line about beating Pete out of the song could send a message to Kim -- and the rest of the world -- that Ye realizes he's been out of control lately, and he's planning on toning things down a bit.

And let's not lose sigh of the fact that Kanye is supposed to be in the blissful throes of a new romance these days.

From the start of their relationship, it's been rumored that Kanye is using Julia Fox to make Kim jealous.

If that was the plan, it backfired in spectacular fashion.

It turns out that Fox is a Keeping Up With the Kardashians mega-fan, and Kim is totally cool with her ex's new relationship.

And now, Kanye has shown his hand by revealing that he's still fixated on Kim and Pete.

If West releases this song as is, he might become the first hip hop artist in history to lose a battle to someone who isn't even a rapper!