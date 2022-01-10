Kanye West: Using Kardashian-Obsessed Julia Fox to Get Back at Kim?

Earlier this month, the world learned that Kanye West is dating Julia Fox.

In one sense, the news was not surprising in the least.

After all, as a New York hipster icon and a widely lusted-after actress, Fox seems very much like the type of woman Kanye would date following his high profile split from Kim Kardashian.

But many were caught off guard by the news, as just recently, Kanye was still trying to win Kim back.

He wasn't shy about his ambitions either -- going so far as to rap about his love for his estranged wife on stage.

That was a doomed mission from the start, however, as Kim is dating Pete Davidson these days, and insiders say the couple is head over heels for one another.

Perhaps it was inevitable that this messy situation would lead to an ugly rumor -- namely, that Kanye is using Julia to make Kim jealous.

Now, a source close to the situation has bolstered that rumor by claiming that Fox is being used as a pawn by an increasingly desperate Kanye.

“It’s a desperate play for attention. There’s no other explanation when he chooses … [Fox] to go public with,” the insider tells Page Six.

The source noted that Julia is not the first woman Kanye has been linked with the months since Kim filed for divorce.

However, none of his previous flings have been quite so public, and the high-profile nature of this latest dalliance has led many to the conclusion that Kanye is upset about Kim's new romance and is looking to get even.

“He publicly fights for his family back, and then he’s linked to all these different girls. It’s very strange,” said the source.

We may never know Kanye's true motives, but it is strange that while his previous post-marriage flings were hyper-secretive, this one has received a full write-up in Interview magazine, seemingly with Fox and West's blessing.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” the actress gushed last week.

“He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play," Fox continued.

"Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed.”

And while Kanye -- sorry, Ye -- might be in this relationship for cynical reasons, it seems that Fox is thoroughly enamored with her new boo.

“I mean, I’m still in shock. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment," she told the magazine.

Making the situation stranger is the fact that Julia is a longtime Kim fan who recently spoke about how upset she was by the news that the mother of four's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, had come to an end.

“I’m gonna miss Keeping Up,” Fox said on a December episode of her podcast, calling herself a “die-hard, OG” fan.

“I have been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in 2007 when, like, watching it was embarrassing. … I wanted them to be my family. You feel like you know them," she continued.

“It’s like you are happy for them when something good happens to them.”

Later in the episode, Julia brought the conversation back around to Kard clan matters.

“Can we talk about the Kim and Kanye divorce? Wait, can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson, though?” she asked her co-host.

Well, if Julia's goal was to make Kim and company aware of her presence, we suppose it's mission accomplished ... but we don't think she'll be joining the Kardashians for family dinners anytime soon.