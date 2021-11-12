Kim Kardashian to Pete Davidson: Let's Bone After Paris Hilton's Wedding!

Earlier today, we reported on the exciting news that Paris Hilton has gotten married to Carter Reum.

Naturally, the wedding was a star-studded affair with many of Paris' A-list friends in attendance.

And of course, the party wouldn't be complete without Paris' former closet organizer who went on to become the most famous woman on the planet.

We're talking, of course, about Kim Kardashian.

Kim was on hand for the main event, but it seems her mind may have been elsewhere.

As you've no doubt heard by now, it looks as though Kim is dating Peter Davidson of Saturday Night Live fame.

The rumored couple met when Kim hosted SNL last month, and they've been spotted together several times since.

Neither party has confirmed that they're hooking up, but it seems pretty obvious there's something going on.

After all, we doubt Kim would make the trek out to Pete's home borough of Staten Island unless she had a very good reason to do so.

And what does all of this have to do with Paris' wedding?

Well, according to a new report from Hollywood Life, it was the first event that forced Kim and Pete to temporarily put their romance on hold.

You see, when someone as wealthy as Paris gets married, it's not a one-day event.

No, the heiress and her female friends started partying last week, and they'll probably spend next week gradually winding down.

Pete, of course, is stuck in New York doing SNL, so the lovebirds have been on opposite coasts for the past several days.

But fortunately, it seems they're planning to make up for lost time once Kim is finished with Paris duty.

A source tells the outlet that Pete and Kim are "planning to get together” after Paris’ festivities are over, as Kim “may be going to Paris’ post-wedding events.”

The insider added that Kim feels “slightly indebted to Paris” since they are “close friends,” but that she really “wants to go to NYC” to be with Pete, feeling like she has “much more freedom in New York.”

And if Ariana Grande's comments about Pete's package are accurate, then freedom probably isn't the only thing drawing Kim to New York.

The source says Kim is “already planning a rendezvous” with Pete after her friend Paris' wedding.

“She is trying to do this on the DL,” the insider tells Hollywood Life.

“She is very much into him and this is not a fling it seems.”

The idea of Kim doing anything on the DL at this point in her life is a little ridiculous, but apparently, she has a lot more room ot breathe on the East Coast.

“She also finds the city to have a romantic feel to it that LA does not," says the insider.

"Lastly, Kanye is in LA. In an ideal world, Kim would sneak away to NY but that is never possible for her to sneak away anywhere. Pete has made it clear to her, however, that he will go wherever she wants him to.”

The source says that Kim has “not stopped talking to her sisters” about Pete since the two of them met, adding that the mother of four is “giddy” about her newfound romance.

“They text all day everyday and she shares these texts with her sisters,” the source said.

Normally, going to a friend's wedding can be tough for a newly-divorce person.

But we're sure Kim's smile at Paris' nuptials was 100 percent genuine!