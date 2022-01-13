Kanye West Under Investigation for Assault, Could Even Face Jail Time

Kanye West is no longer wanted by Kim Kardashian.

The Instagram influencer has made that very obvious of late, getting up close and very personal with comedian Pete Davidson on a number of public and romantic outings.

But West may still be a wanted man, multiple publications have confirmed.

Wanted by the cops, that is.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, West has been named as a suspect in a battery report due to an alleged physical altercation that occurred in downtown Los Angeles very early on Thursday morning.

The report was taken at 3 a.m. and the incident occurred at Santa Fe and Bay street, a local Fox affiliate has reported.

This same outlet has quoted a law enforcement source who said today:

"No arrests have been made and it's being investigated by our Newton division."

The dispute took place near Soho Warehouse, TMZ writes, adding that the artist has been accused of pushing and punching a male fan.

The case is being looked at as misdemeanor battery, which is a crime that carries a maximum jail sentence of six months.

Will Kanye be arrested, let alone spend any time at all behind bars?

We can't say for certain, but both options seem quite unlikely.

We do know, however, that West was out partying in West Hollywood on Wednesday evening with girlfriend Julia Fox.

At some point, he left by himself and drove away from the establishment.

TMZ has also obtained video of an angry Kanye yelling and screaming at some point after his date, going off on someone as follows:

"Did y'all say that or not? Did y'all say that or not?" "Cuz that's what happened right f****** now."

West has been spotted out and about with Fox multiple times over the past few weeks.

He seems to perhaps be accepting that his relationship with Kardashian is over, despite numerous recent pleas for Kim to change her mind and take him back.

"I need you to run right back to me, baby," the artist said on stage in December, making it clear to fans at the time exactly to whom he was referring:

"More specifically, Kimberly."

West and Kardashian were married for seven years

Following a number of high-profile outbursts in 2020 while he ran for President of the United States (most memorably the time Kanye confessed he wanted Kardashian to abort the ex-couple's first child, North), Kim filed for divorce in February.

She filed the proper legal paperwork and everything.

The rapper, though, has claimed he never saw any of it.

"She's still my wife," West said on Revolt TV's “Drink Champs” program early in November, emphasizing that "ain't no paperwork" been presented to him.

The artist then cited Kim's hosting of Saturday Night Live a month earlier and continued:

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced.

"So how we -- because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents -- I want us to be together."