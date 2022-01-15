Kanye West Taunts Kim Kardashian: You Best Not Keep Our Kids from Me!

Kanye West is having himself a week.

First, the rapper was accused of punching a fan in Los Angeles. He's reportedly under investigation for the act.

Next, he threatened to kick Pete Davidson's rear end in a newly-released track.

And now?

Kanye appears to have issued a threat of some kind toward Kim Kardashian.

Via a snippet of interview with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked -- which is set to be released in full on Monday, January 17) -- the rapper shared his love for his children (North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm) and explained why he recently moved right across the street from them.

“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house,” he explained.

“The media flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.”

The artist then opened up about his own upbringing, specifically the challenge of being far away from his father growing up.

“You see when my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn’t come to the coldest and most dangerous city in the world to be next to [me],” West recalled.

“He said, ‘I’m going to stay down in Atlanta.'”

Known for his unparalleled work ethic, Kanye then made a point to emphasize that his family comes first.

He assured listeners that “nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that’s gonna keep me from my children. And that’s what I want everybody to know.”

Fair enough. Admirable even.

But then West seemed to take a shot at his estranged wife... without mentioning her by name.

“Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children," the superstar warned.

Ain’t no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain’t gonna gaslight me.”

This certainly comes across as West telling Kim to stop keeping their kids from him, doesn't it?

Relatedly, West claimed in a video message on Saturday that he wasn't invited to his daughter's fourth bitrhday party.

“Ya’ll, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was,” he claimed in this footage.

West proceeded to say that someone was “playing games” and that his health has taken a toll due to the family drama, adding:

"I’m just putting this online because I need ya’ll support.

"I’ve called Kim, texted the nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan, he said he’d ask Khloe, won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now, and that’s going to imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her."

Soon after West’s rant went viral, sources at the party confirmed to Page Six that West did, indeed, make it to the celebration for his youngest daughter.

For her part, Kim has not yet responded to West's rant about their shared child.

"He just can no longer walk inside her home without her permission," a People Magazine insider says of the allegation that he's being kept from his kids, adding that Kardashian "has a right to privacy and is trying to set healthy boundaries."

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and is now dating Pete Davidson.

Last month, West started a relationship with Julia Fox.

The People article states that Kardashian "only wants to protect her children and ensure they have a great relationship with both parents" in wake of their split.

West's decision to discuss their personal business in the upcoming interview, this person continues, is "upsetting."

Concludes this source:

"Kim wants the children to have a strong relationship with both parents and for him to respect the boundaries and structure she has put in place for them to have some predictability and consistency with their schedule."

Sounds like something Kanye West is totally capable of.

NOT!