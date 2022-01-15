Briana DeJesus to Kailyn Lowry: Leave Me Alone, You Weird C--t!

Does anyone else think it's super weird how much Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry hate each other?

Like, they started feuding over a relationship that lasted a few months and ended literal years ago.

Truly, what is the issue and why has it persisted like this?

In the fall of 2017 -- so going on five years ago now -- Briana started dating Javi Marroquin, Kailyn's ex-husband.

Kailyn felt disrespected by this and by the way they handled communication with her during this time, and even though Javi and Briana were done by January of 2018, the ladies kept the feud going.

Over the years, they've traded jabs on social media and in interviews, they've accused each other of all sorts of things, and of course they've tried to physically fight each other a couple of times.

Right now, they're battling it out in the courtroom after Kail sued Briana last year for defamation.

Briana stated in an interview that Kailyn had broken into Chris Lopez's mother's house and assaulted him after he cut their son's hair without her permission, and Kailyn claimed that this was defamatory because she never broke into anyone's house, though she factually was arrested for the alleged assault.

Briana said that she got the information directly from Chris, who confirmed her story to the court in November, and that she didn't do anything wrong because this is America and she has freedom of speech, baby.

Last we heard, Kailyn was upset (again) because Briana had sent her a treadmill, and the "gift" along with a note Briana had sent her made her believe that this was an attempt to body-shame her, which makes sense.

Briana made a lengthy Instagram statement after Kail made news of the gift public and essentially said that people could take the treadmill thing however they wanted, but that she was moving on and trying to do better when it comes to petty feuds on social media.

Unfortunately, that plan of hers didn't last too long.

OK, so on Kailyn's latest podcast, she discussed the premiere of Teen Mom Family Reunion, which she wasn't involved with, and made some comments about Briana, mainly about how she thought that she and Jade Cline ganged up on Ashley Jones.

Briana has had some issues with Ashley in the past, and she's gotten close with Jade, so Kailyn thought it wasn't fair that they created a sort of two-on-one situation.

"She just needed to let Briana handle her own sh-t for once," Kailyn said of Jade. "But then again, Brittany," Briana's sister, "wasn't there, and Briana doesn't know how to handle anything without someone backing her up."

To be fair, Kailyn would know -- when they nearly got into a fight at a Teen Mom 2 reunion, Briana never touched Kail, but Brittany did yank her down by her hair.

She also addressed a deleted scene that MTV shared on Instagram, a scene in which Briana said that Kail's issue with her was because she was "intimidated" when she joined the show, and also that whole thing about Javi.

She called that theory "a complete lie" and "complete bullsh-t," and said that she wasn't intimidated by anyone, and certainly not by Briana.

So how did Briana react to all this? Did she stick to her newfound "growth and maturity" number? Or did she just direct another Instagram rant at Kail?

We think you probably already know the answer.

In a series of text posts that she uploaded to her story yesterday, Briana wrote "Learn to stfu. Pls stop provoking me and playing the victim roll and not telling the whole truth."

(Yes, she did call it "the victim roll," and yes, we do love that for her.)

She also wrote "Pls do me a solid and stop talking about me. I haven't said a damn thing since the lawsuit (waiting for it to be over to speak my truth) and u went ahead and talked about me on different podcasts and lied about me doing something with Chris."

"Grow up!" she added, which is really rich of her.

"Money can't buy happiness but learning how to love urself will," she continued. "Get in a better mindset and focus on something else (instead of me) so I decided to gift a treadmill ..."

"I know u are fantastic at RUNNING YOUR MOUTH SO I THOUGHT YOUR FEET WOULD RUN JUST AS FAST!"

"I am 150lbs and I love every inch of my body," Briana said. "I don't need to fat shame anyone especially knowing I could lose a few lbs myself ... lol the gift was to reroute your focus."

She suggested that Kailyn send the treadmill back to her "and I'll go ahead and show u how to start loving urself!"

"I am sorry that u felt like u were being fat shamed ... those insecurities are on LOUD!"

In yet another post, she wrote "Stop being a weird c--t. I say u didn't come to FR bc u didn't want drama but here u are lol."

She finished it all off with a simple "Leave me the f-ck alone," and that's when she finally tagged Kailyn.

Naturally, she deleted all of this a few hours later.

It's just ... it's all so stupid.

Why does Briana act like she's never done anything and Kailyn is obsessed with her when the latest chapter in their feud started because Briana talked about Kail on the show?

And does she not realize that the entire reason Kailyn is suing her is because she gave a statement about her in an interview -- a statement based on a story she heard from Kail's ex who she, for whatever reason, got to know enough for them to hang out while he was in Florida last year?

Kailyn is not innocent in this by any means, but it's also not like she doesn't have any reason to be annoyed with Briana.

Do you think they'll ever get along?