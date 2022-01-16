Bob Saget's Wife Pens Ultimate Tribute to Late Actor: "I Have No Regrets"

Kelly Rizzo needed a few days to get her thoughts together.

And now that she has?

The widow of Bob Saget has written a beautiful, emotional, heart-breaking tribute in honor of her beloved late husband.

On Friday, the day Saget was laid to rest, Rizzo shared the above photo of herself and the actor, including alongside of it a lengthy caption that opens as follows:

My sweet husband.

After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.

I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years.

Saget died of a likely heart attack last Sunday.

His body was found by a housekeeper inside an Orlando hotel room after he missed his checkout time and could not be contacted by any loved ones.

Based on the 911 call released to the public, Saget seemingly passed away in his sleep.

We're still awaiting his official cause of death and other details that will be included in the official autospy report.

Continued Rizzo late Saturday:

We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it.

Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you.

He never missed an opportunity to tell you.

Over the past several days, many within the Hollywood community have mourned Saget, who was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House and for hosting America's Funniest Home Videos.

Most importantly. I have no regrets, added Rizzo.

We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same.

I’m so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that.

Saget is survived by Rizzo and three daughters from his first marriage.

His family released a joint statement shortly after Saget passed away, but this message (continued below) marks the first time Rizzo has spoken out on her own since the tragedy.

Bob was a force. I’m sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man. It was like nothing anyone has ever seen.

I am so appreciative for the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers. Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m ok. And for that, I’m eternally grateful.

And here is how Rizzo concluded:

Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give.

And to the best of my ability it will be my mission to share how amazing he was with the world, and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter. (No, you will never see me do stand-up).

I also want to keep sharing how important the Scleroderma Research Foundation was to him.

I just want to make him proud. And to his girls, I will love you all with all my heart, always.

Honey, I love you more than anything, forever.

What a lovely tribute.

May Bob Saget rest in peace.