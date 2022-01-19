Britney Spears to Jamie Lynn: I Will SUE YOU For Lying About Me!

Another day, another development in the increasingly nasty feud between Britney Spears and her sister, Jamie Lynn.

As you've likely heard by now, Jamie Lynn appeared on Good Morning America last week to promote her new memoir.

Jamie Lynn took advantage of her time on the show to try and clear up some recent rumors about her damaged relationship with her iconic sister.

Unfortunately for the former Nickelodeon star, her comments backfired in epic fashion:

Undeterred by the backlash, Jamie Lynn proceeded to double down in her remarks earlier this week during an appearance on Barstool Sports' "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

In both her book and her latest interview, Jamie Lynn recalls Britney engaging in "destructive" behavior that reminded her of their overbearing father.

In response to allegations that she turned her back on Britney during the toughest times in the singer's life, Jamie Lynn says she was too young to intervene during the most high-profile incidents, and she has no regrets about her failure to act.

She claims that in more recent years, Britney simply rejected her advice and offers of assistance.

"I think that this was a brilliant young woman who was going through a hard time," Jamie Lynn said of what she refers to as Britney's "party stage."

"I wasn’t an adult then, I couldn’t," the ex-actress noted.

"Somebody should have said, stop the f--king presses, give this girl a minute."

Jamie Lynn's remarks might seem pretty tame compared to some of the things her father has said about Britney.

Still, Brit says that Jamie Lynn is lying and intentionally doing damage to her sister's public image.

Now, Britney has taken legal action with a cease and desist letter from her lawyer, Mat Rosengart.

“Dear Ms. Spears: As you know, I represent your sister Britney Spears, and I write at her request concerning the above-referenced matter," Rosengart begins, in the document obtained by Page Six.

"We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her."

From there, the attorney reiterates the allegation that Jamie Spears is an alcoholic and insists that Jamie Lynn should know better than anyone what sort of abuse Britney has been forced to endure.

“You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a ‘ruinous,’ alcoholic father," Rosengart writes.

"In fact, your own book reportedly states that your father ‘spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior. His bouts of drinking caused me periods of torment and sorrow."

Rosengart goes on to argue that Jamie Lynn is now following in her father's footsteps with her public bullying of Britney.

“As I have previously stated, having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else," he says.

“Britney was the family’s breadwinner and she also otherwise supported you. Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory."

Rosengart concludes by quoting Michelle Obama before demanding that Jamie Lynn desist in slandering her older sister:

“Michelle Obama famously said, ‘when they go low, we go high,’ and to Britney’s great credit, that is exactly what Britney is going to do, for the time being.

“You recently reportedly stated that the book was ‘not about her.’ She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign.

"If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

The second part of Jamie Lynn's "Call Her Daddy" interview is set to debut on Wednesday afternoon, but Rosengart's letter might prevent that from happening.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.