Gaspard Ulliel, Award-Winning Moon Knight Actor, Killed in Ski Crash

Gaspard Ulliel, a popular French actor and the star of the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight, died on Wednesday from injuries sustained a day before in a skiing accident.

He was 37 years old.

The incident itself took place on Tuesday, after which Ulliel was hospitalized.

He then succumbed to these serious injuries.

Regarding the circumstances, a media spokesperson for the La Rosiere Ski Resort said in a statement:

"Gaspard Ulliel and another skier collided into each other on the 'Blue Slope' at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

"Ski patrol rescue and the in-house resort doctor were called for help and immediately arrived onto the scene following the accident...

"Albertville police are investigating the circumstances."

Ulliel garnered acclaim for his portrayal of French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic, "Saint Laurent."

He went on to win a César for Best Actor, France's equivalent of the Oscar, for his performance in the Xavier Dolan film, "It's Only the End of the World."

He also appeared as a young Hannibal Lecter in "Hannibal Rising" and will next be seen in March on the Disney+ series cited above, starring opposite Oscar Issac and Ethan Hawke in the role of Anton Mogart/Midnight Man.

Some readers may recognize Ulliel for his work as the face of Chanel for its men's fragrance, Bleu de Chanel, and as the face of Longchamp.

Fellow French actor Jean Dujardin posted an image of Ulliel on Instagram with a caption, which read simply "Gaspard" alongside a black heart emoji.

Elsewhere, French minister of culture Rosalyne Bachelot referred to Ulliel as "an exceptional actor" in a Tweet posted on Wednesday.

"Today the world of cinema lost a huge talent," wrote Bachelot.

"I send my condolences to his family and my loving thoughts to all those who grieve for him today."

A spokesperson from Marvel told E! News in a statement:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time."

The talented actor is survived by his long-term girlfriend, French model Gaëlle Piétri and their 5-year-old son, Orso.

May Gaspard Ulliel rest in peace.