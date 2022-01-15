Britney Spears Destroys Her Sister: You're Total Scum, Jamie Lynn!

The relationship between Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears has gone from bad... to worse... to downright depressing.

Over the second half of 2021, as she fought to end her conservatorship, Britney would take the occasional, not-so-subtle shot at her sister, penning vague social media messages about how Jamie Lynn never tried to help her break free from the control of her father.

But now?

Now that the conservatorship has been terminated and Britney has no fear of speaking her mind and Jamie Lynn is trying to sell a memoir?

Now the gloves aren't just off. They've clearly been thrown away for good.

This past Wednesday, Jamie Lynn appeared on Good Morning America to promote her book, talking at length about her famous sibling in the process.

"That love is still there, 100 percent. I love my sister. I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that," she told reporter Juju Chang as part of this interview.

"So I don't know why we're in this position right now," added the former actress of a bond that's been shattered into a million pieces.

Later in this same sit-down, Jamie Lynn explained that she was only a teenager when Britney had her mental health breakdown in 2008 and was placed under the financial control of their dad.

"I've only ever tried to be helpful, so any notion that says the contrary is just completely ridiculous," the mother of two claimed on air.

"When she needed help, I set up ways to do so, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family."

For her part, Britney saw things differently.

She responded to Jamie Lynn's GMA appearance by slamming her sister for trying to sell a book at her expense, adding:

"She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!!”

And now Britney has slammed Jamie Lynn even harder.

In promoting Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn mentioned on ABC this week why she included in the memoir an allegation that Britney once took a knife and locked the two of them in a room together.

According to Jamie Lynn, she was "scared" during the supposed incident and the resulting experience spoke to her "own panic attacks."

In a statement released on Twitter, Britney responded to the claim and said that Jamie Lynn "stooped to a whole new level of LOW."

"I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!!" the 40-year old added.

"The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest piece of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut …

"So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books !!!

"NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone. I'm actually very confused about you making that up because it's honestly not like you at all !!!!"

Britney wasn't done dragging Jamie Lynn, either.

"Congrats on introducing your older sister [to] the concept of getting LOW … LOWER … LOWEST … because you win on that one, babe !!!!" she added in her rebuke.

In response to this response?

Jamie Lynn asked Britney to stop lying because her family has been getting death threats.

"Last thing I want to be is doing this, but here we are," wrrote Jamie Lynn on January 14.

"It's hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels. I just wish her well. Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here.

"It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media.

"I know you're going through a lot, and I never want to diminish that, but I also can't diminish myself."

Concluded the younger Spears:

"That being said, I hate to burst my sister's bubble, but my book is not about her.

"I can't help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister."