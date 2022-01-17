Jamie Lynn Spears TRASHED by Zoey 101 Alum Alexa Nikolas: You're a Lying Bully!

The ongoing and transparent efforts to sell Jamie Lynn Spears' book have blown up in her face.

While Britney Spears slammed Jamie Lynn's promotional campaign and accused her of lying, she is not alone.

A fellow Zoey 101 alum, Alexa Nikolas, is speaking out about how Britney's less famous, less talented sister treated her.

According to Alexa, Jamie Lynn's "recollections" of how things went aren't just false -- they're part of a toxic pattern.

Jamie Lynn Spears' book's passages began to leak even before the publishing date.

Within the text, she blames on-set issues with Alexa (who left the show early in the series) on a friendship with Kristin Herrera.

Jamie Lynn wrote that she was told that Alexa was spreading rumors that she was "mean or bitchy," but admitted that people might have been "feeding her lies."

"I began to suspect that she was interested in having me thrown off the show in the hopes they could make Alexa the star," Jamie Lynn claimed.

She shared that, at one point, Britney confronted Alexa and encouraged her to treat people well.

Jamie Lynn also wrote that Alexa's descriptions of being bullied on set (after leaving after the second season) were "designed to garner attention once her fame had waned."

Alexa took to Instagram after receiving a lot of messages about Jamie Lynn's book and her role in it.

"I was pretty surprised to see her lying up a storm in there," she admitted.

"I recently thought we were fine," Alexa explained, "after she tried to use me in her Zoey 101 music video."

Of course, Alexa added that Jamie Lynn had only invited her "to make herself look better."

This was "after I finally came out about what happened to me while on set."

It was also after she spoke "being left out once again during the reunion reboot ploy."

"To be honest, it took her a while," Alexa acknowledged.

"I'm guessing the pressure from others made her address the issue," she continued.

"I declined her offer. Why now?" Alexa reasoned. "But I was happy to get an apology finally. So I forgave her."

"I unfollowed her shortly after because I felt that the whole Britney Spears family situation was deeply saddening," Alexa expressed.

"And once again I felt Jamie was being fake," she recalled.

Speaking of Jamie Lynn, Alexa then added: "Her reaching out all of a sudden felt insecure."

"Fast forward to a few days ago, she reaches out to me asking if she could send me a 'gift' ..." Alexa wrote.

This was an offer "which I thought was super bizarre after hearing the day before her sister unfollowed her."

"I have no idea what is going on over there with her," Alexa admitted, "but I want absolutely nothing to do with it."

Alexa went on to call it a "typical move" for the "bully to play the victim card/gaslight others while straight up lying."

(That's not what gaslighting means, but the misuse of the term is so widespread that it's understandable to see it used to mean "lying")

According to Alexa, she responded to Jamie Lynn by saying: "Please do not send me anything and please stop contacting me."

"She never addressed anything that she mentioned in the book to me personally," Alexa revealed.

This was "because she knows everything she is saying is a total lie and I would have called her out on that."

"It's sad to see someone not change after all these years," Alexa expressed.

"Nothing that she said in her book about me actually happened," Alexa wrote.

"I wish I could go back in time and tell my 12 year old self that you are actually extremely lucky to not have a friend like her," she reflected.

"You are way better off without her," Alexa affirmed. "You don't need toxic people in your life like that and you deserve better."

"And that's the truth on that," Alexa wrote.

She then took a jab at Jamie Lynn's book's title: "I don't mind saying all the things I should say for free."

For what it's worth, Jamie Lynn's book title was almost much worse.