Jinger Duggar Mourns "Adopted Nana," Says She's Home with God

Jinger Duggar is mourning the loss of a loved one.

On Tuesday, the former reality star shared a number of photos on her Instagram account, including with them a caption dedicated to the woman she cites as an "adopted nana."

Duggar chose not to focus on the woman's name or cause of death in the tribute -- but rather on the impact this quasi relative had on her life over the years.

"Our dear adopted Nana went home to be with the Lord. She was the most selfless woman and gracious woman," wrote Jinger, adding in emotional detail:

"Nana taught me so many things:

"15 years of piano lessons, that Long John Silver’s is actually good, doing laundry can be fun, to be joyful in all circumstances, and that it’s better to serve than to be served."

Jinger went on to imply that she didn't see much of her nana in person overr recent times, likely due, at least in part, to COVID-19.

But that doesn't mean the two weren't close.

"The past 5 years we exchanged letters monthly," Duggar continued, concluding as follows:

"She will be greatly missed.

"I will forever be grateful to God for the priceless gift of her friendship."

In response to Jinger's kind words, many followers reached out and send along their condolences.

"What beautiful memories. May she Rest In Heaven," one person commented on the post, while another added: "I’m so sorry for your loss."

Added a third follower:

"You all probably brought her so much joy in her life just as she did for you. May her memory be eternal."

Jinger previously made headlines a month ago... for a very different reason.

Responding to her brother's conviction on two counts of child sex abuse, Duggar held absolutely nothing back.

In a more extreme statement that any of her relatives made in the wake of this verdict, Jinger simply tore Josh apart.

Along with her husband Jeremy, Jinger wrote the following last month:

"We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse. We are also saddened for Josh’s family, his wife and precious children.

"We are saddened for the dishonor this has brought upon Christ’s name. Josh claims to be a Christian.

"When a professing follower of Jesus is exposed as a hypocrite, the response of many will be to challenge the integrity of Jesus himself."

Concluded Jinger and Jeremy, citing the bible and letting Josh have it:

"They’ll question the legitimacy of a Savior whose so-called followers privately delight in the sins they publicly denounce.

"This is why the Apostle Paul told religious hypocrites that 'the name of God is blasphemed among the Gentiles because of you' (Romans 2:24).

"For Josh, we fear for his soul..."

Well said, guys.

It's a tragic situation all around, but very well said.

We send our condolences to Jinger on the loss of her adopted nana.

May she rest in peace.