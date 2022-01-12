Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down Over Britney: I Love Her! I Swear!

Jamie Lynn Spears appeared Wednesday as a guest on Good Morning America.

The actress was on hand mostly to promote her upcoming memoir, which goes on sale January 18.

However, a significant amount of time during the interview was dedicated to Jamie Lynn and her relationship with her famous older sister.

How could it not be, right?!?

Last summer and fall, Britney Spears at last went public with all the ways she claimed her father acted as an abuser while serving as the conservator of her estate.

The artist said Jamie should be jailed for the way he treated her over the years, aiming most of her wrath at a dad who seemingly profited handsomely off his daughter's history of mental health struggles.

But Britney draggedd Jamie Lynn on many occasions as well.

She bristled at the notion that her sister ever spoke out on her behalf during the 13 years this conservatorship was in place, and she basically told Jamie Lynn to STFU.

Earlier this month, Britney unfollowed her sibling on Instagram.

Where does Jamie Lynn stand on the controversy?

"That love is still there, 100 percent. I love my sister. I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that," Jamie Lynn told Juju Chang on GMA.

"So I don't know why we're in this position right now."

Since June -- when Britney first spoke out in court against her long-held conservatorship, which was at last terminated by a judge in November -- fans of the pop singer have attacked Jamie Lynn online.

They've accused her of not supporting Britney during the conservatorship; she's even received death threats.

"I've only ever tried to be helpful, so any notion that says the contrary is just completely ridiculous," Jamie Lynn said on air today.

She did emphasize, however, that she and Britney aren't especially close.

"It was really important for me to separate myself from my family to focus on the family I've created, which is me, my husband and my daughters," said the 30-yea old.

"Setting those boundaries in place was really important.

"I am not my family. I am my own person.

"I fought very hard and worked very hard to establish myself and to build the life that I have today."

In 2008, the same year Jamie Lynn welcomed daughter Maddie at age 17, Britney was placed under a conservatorship due to a public breakdown.

The sisters' dad and others made all of her personal and financial decisions for well over a decade.

"I didn't have a say when [the conservatorship] happened. My sister was going through a hard time, I was still a child, and that's what everybody, I think, forgets: I was just a kid going through my own crap," Jamie Lynn now explains.

"I was still a cheerleader, and I remember I'd go to games and people would say stuff. I was so angry and sad and worried.

"I knew things weren't okay, but you don't know how to put that in words as a kid."

Continued the mother of two:

"I was asked to be a part of [the conservatorship], and I took time, and I declined it nicely."

According to court documents, Jamie Lynn was appointed as trustee of Britney's multimillion-dollar estate in 2018... yet never filled the role.

"I just wanted to remain her sister, very simply.

"It's unfortunate that I've been grouped into this, but the facts are I had nothing to do with anything."

Jamie Lynn also swears she did try to assist her sister, stating on ABC this morning:

"I've always been my sister's biggest supporter.

"When she needed help, I set up ways to do so, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family."

Spears said only regrets not coming out years ago and saying all of this stuff.

Overrall, though?

"I love and I support my sister, and I always will. It's very clear that this has been a painful process, and I have to respect however she works through that.

"This is a complicated situation.

"It gets to a certain point where you can't help someone who doesn't want you to. If it starts to become harmful or unhealthy for you and your well-being, then you have to remove yourself.

"My intentions have always been pure when it comes to my family."